MLS NEXT Pro: NYCFC name coach, St. Louis CITY unveil roster

“It’s an honor to be part of this new endeavor and write the next chapter in the history of this club. I'm passionate about helping players grow and develop, I look forward to the opportunity to do so,” Pilkington said in a release. "I think this is a really important step in the evolution of our club and I’m excited to use my experience to connect with players and help them achieve their goals. MLS NEXT Pro will provide a competitive and professional environment for these players to master their craft with a pathway into our first team as the ultimate goal.”