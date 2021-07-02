MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs finals preview: What to know about each matchup

All four matches will be streamed live here on MLSsoccer.com. Here’s a rundown of what awaits.

The inaugural MLS NEXT season concludes on Friday and Saturday with four championship finals, eight surviving academy teams vying for the title of being MLS NEXT Cup’s first-ever winners. It’s a rare opportunity, both for team glory and individual talents to show that they have what it takes to continue along the path toward a professional career.

After four rounds of fierce win-or-go-home competition under the North Texas sun, the quest that began nearly a year ago and peaked with 32 teams per age group gathering at FC Dallas ’ Toyota Soccer Center over the past week has reached its finale.

With the COVID-19 pandemic imposing a patchwork quilt of limitations across the continent, some MLS NEXT teams played as many as 13 league matches over the past few months, others as few as two. Real Salt Lake ’s U-15s were on the lean end of that spectrum, so it was tough to predict that they'd reel off 16 goals across four matches in Frisco.

It's safe to call this a clash of MLS academy royalty, considering the clubs’ deep commitment to growing their own. But like nearly everything else about the new league’s launch amid unprecedented challenges, little about their respective marches to this point has been straightforward or predictable.

Rugged, pacey striker Axel Kei has feasted, scoring in a 3-0 first-round dispatch of Orlando City, then bagging a hat trick in a 5-3 barnburner win over Los Angeles-based club Total Futbal Academy. RSL goalkeeper Fernando Delgado played the hero in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout triumph over Sockers FC Chicago in the quarterfinals.

RSL then vanquished the San Jose Earthquakes in Wednesday’s semifinal as Kei set up Jude Wellings for the opener before netting one of his own via a fine solo effort created by some sharp counterpressing. From there, Angel Montesinos’ 72nd-minute finish capped a 3-0 victory. Now they must face a lavishly talented Philadelphia squad that went undefeated in league play with a +21 goal differential in just eight games.

That said, the Union haven’t exactly done things the easy way in Texas. An opening 2-0 defeat of the Portland Timbers was followed by a comeback from 1-0 down via a Luke Zielinski goal that forced the LA Galaxy to penalty kicks, where Matt Routzahn kept a cool head to bang home the winner.