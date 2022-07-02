MLS NEXT Cup: New England Revolution reach U-19 final; All-MLS final in U-17 tournament

The MLS NEXT Cup finals are set after the U-19 and U-17 played their respective semifinal matches on Friday in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas were searching for an equalizer but New England extended their advantage in the 71st minute. Louis and Panayotou combined again in the box with the latter turning a defender before curling an effort in off the post.

The Revolution came out far more aggressively in the second half, scoring just two minutes in through Panayotou. Brandonn Bueno found Isaie Louis in the box. Despite some close attention from the FCD defense, Louis was able to flick the ball on to Panayotou to slot the ball home.

The first real chances for both sides came from distance. Jack Panayotou had a shot from 30 yards comfortably saved by Aaron Aguilar. Cesar Elizalde sent a Revolution clearance back towards goal off a half-volley. Max Weinstein in the Revs goal made an acrobatic tip over the bar.

The first half started quietly as New England sat back looking for FC Dallas to tire themselves out.

The New England Revolution slipped past hosts FC Dallas thanks to another incredible performance by Jack Panayotou.

Dallas pressed for a second but the New England defense held out well to book their place in the final.

Michael Morales pulled one back for the hometown side in the 87th minute from the penalty spot after a handball in the box by a New England defender.

The blueprint: How MLS NEXT is bridging the gap from youth to pro

Tampa Bay United 2, San Francisco Glens 3

Anthony Guzman powered San Francisco Glens past Tampa Bay United in an entertaining semi-final.

The Glens got on the board in the 25th minute with a move straight down the middle of the field starting with the goalkeeper. Angel Iniguez played a teasing pass to Anthony Guzman that a defender misread. Guzman played a quick one-two with Kamran Mojabi before the finish.

Not even a minute into the second half another give-and-go play, this time with Iniguez, precedes a neat low finish across the goal to extend the lead.

Guzman's hat-trick came in the 55th minute as a bit of a gift and a great read of the game. After giving a free kick away in the Tampa Bay third, Guzman ran on to pressure the quickly taken pass. His press forced Lukas Kamrath to miscontrol the ball and Guzman happily took his third of the day

Tampa Bay United only had to wait four more minutes to get on the board. Tate Johnson won a penalty that Robert White put away. White grabbed another in the 63rd minute after a clearance deflected off Ericson Sakalosky to White's feet to smash the ball from close to the edge of the box.