Rosters for 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

The annual match will showcase North America's top young players in an East vs. West format. The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup.

To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT’s premier events – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.