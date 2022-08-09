MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate: How to watch & stream, preview

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The top performers in MLS NEXT will compete in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn., on the same day as the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday.

How to watch and stream

  • Wednesday | August 10, 12 pm ET
  • Twitter
  • MLSsoccer.com and MLS app

The teams will compete in an East vs. West format with 45 players chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of key MLS Player Development department personnel, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

Players must be under 18 years old (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

Twenty-eight of the 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the inaugural rosters, with Inter Miami CF, Philadelphia Union, and San Jose Earthquakes leading the way with three selections apiece. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Blaine: Barca Residency Academy, De Anza Force, PDA, Strikers, and the San Francisco Glens.

Here's what you need to know about the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

East

The 22-player East squad, coached by Inter Miami CF’s Javier Morales and Rob Becerra of the New England Revolution, includes several players already signed to MLS homegrown deals.

They include Revolution midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic, Charlotte FC midfielder Brian Romero, Atlanta United defender Noah Cobb and New York Red Bulls midfielder Bento Estrela.

West

Names to know at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Rosters for 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

The 23-player West team, coached by Minnesota United FC’s Jeremy Hall and SF Glens’ Antonio Medina, counts two San Jose Earthquakes players – midfielder Cruz Medina and goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa – as those already signed to homegrown deals.

Some other standouts are De Anza Force forward Roka Tsunehara, who was named U16 MLS NEXT ’21-’22 MVP presented by adidas, and LAFC midfielder Bryan Moyado, the U17 MLS NEXT ’21-’22 MVP presented by adidas.

