MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate: How to watch & stream, preview

The top performers in MLS NEXT will compete in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn., on the same day as the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday.

The teams will compete in an East vs. West format with 45 players chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of key MLS Player Development department personnel, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

Players must be under 18 years old (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

Twenty-eight of the 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the inaugural rosters, with Inter Miami CF, Philadelphia Union, and San Jose Earthquakes leading the way with three selections apiece. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Blaine: Barca Residency Academy, De Anza Force, PDA, Strikers, and the San Francisco Glens.