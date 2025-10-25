Lionel Messi & Inter Miami make big opening playoff statement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” began ringing out at Chase Stadium shortly before kickoff of Friday’s Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs opener between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.
They only got louder as the night progressed.
The superstar No. 10 fed off the energy of a pre-game ceremony commemorating his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi conquest to lead Miami to a convincing 3-1 win in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Messi was the difference maker once again for the Herons, scoring his first-ever MLS postseason brace and adding a secondary assist on a Tadeo Allende goal in the second half as Miami put in a dominating performance behind their legendary captain.
“It’s always a pleasure playing next to him,” said fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul of Messi. “Having him on the team, it gives us an advantage.”
Nashville destroyer
Messi gives Miami a particular advantage against Nashville.
After locking up the Golden Boot last week with a hat trick during a 5-2 Decision Day rout at GEODIS Park, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner posted 2g/1a on Friday to make it 12 goals in eight matches against the Coyotes.
Miami have dominated Nashville since his mid-2023 arrival, posting a 7W-0L-2D in nine games across all competitions – beginning with the Leagues Cup 2023 final that gave the club their first-ever title.
And with the ink still drying on Messi’s contract extension that will keep him with the Herons through the 2028 season, the vibes are high in South Florida.
“It’s incredible having him here,” said defender Maxi Falcón. “The fans, little by little, are watching him become a club icon. It’s something really beautiful. He shows it on the field.”
However, the Uruguayan center back knows the series is far from settled and expects a tough visit to GEODIS Park for Game 2 on Nov. 1 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
“They’re going to come out with everything,” Falcón said. “Because they have to win.”
All hands on deck
Head coach Javier Mascherano echoed that sentiment, urging his players to stay focused.
“This won’t be enough. We have to keep improving,” Mascherano said, possibly in reference to Miami’s stunning Round One elimination against Atlanta United in last year’s playoffs.
“We have to understand that with each passing game, the margin of error has [to] be less and less,” he said. “That’s going to continue to be our mindset. We can’t be satisfied with today.”
Additionally, Mascherano underscored the importance of getting the most out of his entire roster, and not just Messi, if the club is to make a serious run at MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
“At this stage, everyone is important,” Mascherano said. “In order to reach the highest level possible, we’re going to need everybody.
"Because that’s the reality."