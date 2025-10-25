Lionel Messi & Inter Miami make big opening playoff statement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” began ringing out at Chase Stadium shortly before kickoff of Friday’s Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs opener between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC .

“It’s always a pleasure playing next to him,” said fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul of Messi. “Having him on the team, it gives us an advantage.”

Messi was the difference maker once again for the Herons, scoring his first-ever MLS postseason brace and adding a secondary assist on a Tadeo Allende goal in the second half as Miami put in a dominating performance behind their legendary captain.

The superstar No. 10 fed off the energy of a pre-game ceremony commemorating his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi conquest to lead Miami to a convincing 3-1 win in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

They only got louder as the night progressed.

Nashville destroyer

Messi gives Miami a particular advantage against Nashville.

After locking up the Golden Boot last week with a hat trick during a 5-2 Decision Day rout at GEODIS Park, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner posted 2g/1a on Friday to make it 12 goals in eight matches against the Coyotes.

Miami have dominated Nashville since his mid-2023 arrival, posting a 7W-0L-2D in nine games across all competitions – beginning with the Leagues Cup 2023 final that gave the club their first-ever title.

And with the ink still drying on Messi’s contract extension that will keep him with the Herons through the 2028 season, the vibes are high in South Florida.

“It’s incredible having him here,” said defender Maxi Falcón. “The fans, little by little, are watching him become a club icon. It’s something really beautiful. He shows it on the field.”

However, the Uruguayan center back knows the series is far from settled and expects a tough visit to GEODIS Park for Game 2 on Nov. 1 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).