MLS Matchday 35: Best Bets and Predictions 

Get ready for an exhilarating Saturday packed with 13 MLS matches that hold significant importance as we approach the MLS Cup playoffs. Our partners in sports betting analysis over at Dimers.com have leveraged their predictive analytics models to pinpoint the best bets to consider for this weekend's extensive lineup of games.

NY Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, September 30, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

The Red Bulls broke out of their scoring slump in spectacular fashion last weekend, beating the D.C. United keeper a whopping five times - but we’re not expecting that to be the norm as they head into a home game against the Chicago Fire on Saturday night. Last week’s result aside, New York have been woefully impotent up front for much of the season, scoring an average of a goal a game to rank them 26th in the MLS for scoring. The fact that they have an 8-12-10 record can be attributed to their top 10 defense.

And that defense should be able to make relatively light work of the Fire who also have struggled near goal, averaging just a little better at 1.1 goals per game; astoundingly getting shut out in five of their last six games.

While the scoring might have been back last week, the Dimers.com MLS predictions model thinks we’ll see a return to normal service with the Under 2.5 Goals market looking like the pick here at a probability of 52%.

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC, Saturday, September 30, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Cincinnati moneyline (+105)

When the sportsbooks give you plus money odds on the best team in the MLS to win a game on their home turf, you’re sure as heck take it. That’s what the Dimers MLS predictor is doing when Cincinnati host the 4-16-10 Toronto on Saturday night. Cincy have been immense at home this season with a 13-1-1 record while Toronto have yet to claim all three games on the road this campaign in 15 games. For a team so dominant, this feels like a gift from the sportsbooks to be getting +105 odds when compared to the Dimers win probability of 51.8%, working out to be a 3% edge against the sportsbook’s odds.

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo, Saturday, September 30, 8:30 PM ET

BET: Under 2.5 Goals (+110)