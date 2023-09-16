MLS Matchday 32: Best Bets and Predictions 

Another weekend and another slate of exciting MLS action is upon us as the contenders continue to try to hold off the challengers in the race to the MLS playoffs. Our betting partners at Dimers.com have used their predictive analytics data to determine the best bets of this weekend’s bunch of games.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami Saturday, September 16, 5:00 PM ET

BET: Inter Miami moneyline (+155)

The Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are surging up the MLS table with a legitimate chance of making the playoffs, but they’ll need all three points against Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Miami haven’t lost since the league returned from the Leagues Cup break - a tournament that Miami won in devastating fashion. While many outsiders may think that Messi is a one-man-band, The Herons have been able to win their last two games without the world’s greatest player getting on the scoresheet. As momentum in Vice City continues to build, don’t expect moneyline odds like +155 to last too long for Inter - especially after Saturday with the Dimers.com MLS predictor liking Inter Miami to take the win, detecting a 4% edge on the sportsbook odds offered.

Philadelphia vs. FC Cincinnati, Saturday, September 16, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Philadelphia moneyline (-130)

The match of the weekend takes us to Chester, Pennsylvania with the Union hosting the Eastern Conference-leading FC Cincinnati in a game where the fourth-placed Union are favored by the sportsbooks, as well as the Dimers MLS model with a 58% win probability.

Cincinnati have been almost perfect on their home turf with a 12-1-1 record, but their form is patchy when they head out on the road, going 5-3-5. That spells danger against the Union who have been able to turn their home field at Subaru Park a fortress of their own, losing just once in 12 games this season. A win for Philly here could lift them as high as second on the Eastern Conference standings.

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy, Saturday, September 16, 10:30 PM ET

BET: LA Galaxy moneyline (+420)

Another edition of the El Trafico is our Saturday nightcap with the Dimers.com predictor leaning towards the road team LA Galaxy as a chance to cause an upset, detecting a 3% edge on their moneyline odds of +420.

The past couple of weeks have been nothing short of a disaster for LAFC, losing their last three games which has been highlighted by their struggles up front, scoring just twice while conceding seven goals in that span. That’s frightful reading for a squad that have boasted one of the most potent offenses in the MLS this year.