MLS Matchday 30: Best Bets and Predictions 

Another loaded slate of games greets us this weekend with every team in action across the country as we dive into the best bets to make, thanks to our partners at Dimers.com , whose soccer predictions and probabilities - based upon 10,000 simulations - are here to steer us through.

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, September 2nd, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Chicago Fire moneyline (+300) odds via PointsBet

The action in the MLS has been exhilarating since the return from the Leagues Cup, but to be candid, these two teams haven’t been the reason for that. Both clubs are struggling at the moment, losing their last six games combined while only scoring a total of two goals in that time.

While the lack of goals and the dire form may indicate that this is a game that bettors might want to stay away from, the Dimers.com MLS prediction model instead sees opportunity in the underdog Fire who come into this game at moneyline odds of +300.

For all of the Fire’s recent woes, they are still creating chances, averaging 13 shot attempts since the Leagues Cup recess. United’s defense has been leaky during their losing run, conceding eight goals in their last three games. If Chicago can continue peppering the opposition goals, something has eventually got to give. The Dimers model has identified a 4.4% edge on the +300 odds offered by the sportsbook which suggests a bet worth taking.

Philadelphia vs. NY Red Bulls, Sunday, September 3rd, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Philadelphia moneyline (-115) odds via PointsBet

The Union had a small blip in midweek action, suffering a shock loss on the road to Toronto on Wednesday night. They’ll be looking to atone as they return home on Sunday, matching up against the 7-8-11 NY Red Bulls. The Red Bulls are coming off two losses in the past seven days, first to the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami and then on Wednesday when they went down 1-0 to New England.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for Red Bull who rank among the league’s worst for offense, averaging less than a goal a game. With not a whole lot going on in the front third, expect New York’s defenders to be extremely busy as Philadelphia look to get back on track; they possess one of the most potent attacks in the league, ranking fourth in the MLS for goals per game with 1.7.

The Dimers.com MLS predictor can’t see anything other than this being a win for the more-fancied Union with a 59.1% probability.

Inter Miami vs. LAFC, Sunday, September 3rd, 10:00 PM ET

BET: LAFC moneyline (+100) odds via BetMGM

The Messi honeymoon period in Miami is still in full swing with the Herons still undefeated since the world’s greatest suited up, dating all the way back to the League’s Cup; but is this the moment it ends?

Bettors who may be tempted to take a nibble on the GOAT and his team at current moneyline odds of +240 may want to rethink that, with the Dimers.com MLS prediction model siding with the team currently sitting second in the MLS Western Conference standings in LAFC.

This will be the ultimate test for Miami, who managed to hold Nashville FC to a nil-all draw on Wednesday; as Los Angeles are just as good at locking down their opponents on goal as they are at scoring them, ranking in the top 10 for both offense and defense. Despite a midweek loss, LAFC. created a mountain of chances, getting six shots on goal.