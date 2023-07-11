MLS Matchday 25: Best Parlay Picks

Matchday 25 is here and we have an incredible slate of games to dive into. Once again, our gaming content partner, Dimers.com , has provided their best parlay from the midweek games for those of you looking to get in on the action. We’ll start the parlay in New England as the Revolution host Atlanta United, heading west to Chicago as they host Montréal, before finishing the day on the coast as Seattle heads south to San Jose.

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United, July 12th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: New England Revolution money line (-110) odds via BetMGM

The Revolution will be more than happy to head back home this week after last weekend’s match in New Jersey was wrecked by a controversial VAR call. The advantage of Gillette Stadium has been impactful for the Revolution, three straight home victories adds to their 7-3-0 record this season.

It should be a tough environment for Atlanta United, the Revs have really hit their stride behind the brilliance of Carles Gil and the partnership between Gustavo Bou and Bobby Wood.

Atlanta have had a good run as well, but the form of New England Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović should be more than enough to push past the five stripes. The Dimers model has New England’s chances of walking away with three points at 55%, a prediction that should start your parlay on solid footing.

Chicago Fire vs. CF Montréal, July 12th, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 2: Montréal money line (+140) odds via BetMGM

The second leg of the parlay heads to Chicago as the Fire welcome Montréal to town. There is a potential playoff spot on the line in this match, both clubs will come into the match with 26 points, a tense environment that should suit Montréal play style.

Montréal are breathing a sigh of relief to hit the road after back to back 0-1 home losses, making it three matches in a row without a goal, but their defensive structure has held up against the best in the league, only allowing two goals across three matches against Charlotte, NYCFC, and Atlanta United.

The Dimers model gives Montréal the edge in this match with a 48.1% chance to win the matchup, setting your parlay on the right track as we head into the final outing.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders, July 11th, 10:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Seattle money line (+220) odds via BetMGM

The final leg of the parlay is destined to be an electric matchup.

Seattle will want to take advantage this week as LAFC and St. Louis could potentially take points off of each other. San Jose could be a tough matchup at home, but Seattle has really found their sweet spot in recent weeks.

Leo Chu will be one to watch after his brace last weekend, but the Sounders have been strong as a unit over the past few matches, finding ways to pull out results with stoppage time winners.

The Dimers model has the probability of a Sounders win at 55.1%, and the +220 line will finish your parlay on strong footing.

MLS Matchday 25 Parlay

