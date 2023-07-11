MLS Matchday 25: Best Bets and Predictions

Is there anything better than midweek MLS? Matchday 25 has several exciting MLS matchups to explore and the trusted MLS prediction model at gaming content provider, Dimers.com , has identified a number of promising opportunities to enhance your weekend with some best bet winners.

Chicago Fire vs. CF Montréal

Chicago will host Montréal in a midweek matchup that should have major MLS playoff implications. It’s a tight picture in the east, and points against the teams around you in the table will become increasingly valuable. The Dimers model has yet to be sold on the Chicago Fire and it’s for a good reason. The Fire have been incredibly inconsistent on either side of the ball which may turn into a problem against the defensively stout CF Montréal.

Montréal has only allowed two goals over the past three matches, and their defensive structure should hold up well in Chicago.

The Dimers model has the probability of a Montréal win at 48.1%, and given the money line, it’s an enticing play.

Bet: CF Montréal money line (+140) odds via BetMGM

LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

LAFC is the favorite as they host the leaders of the Western Conference, St. Louis CITY SC. St. Louis has become a fairly heavy underdog but given their recent form away from home, it could become a ripe matchup.

St. Louis has found success from their young depth, and their forward defending philosophy could disorganize an LAFC squad that hasn’t been in the best form recently.

LAFC is 1-1-3 in their last five matches, while St. Louis is 3-0-2 including two straight clean sheets. The possibility of a Eduard Löwen return is also on the cards, making the +550 odds too good to pass up with this St. Louis CITY SC lineup.

Bet: St. Louis money line (+550) via Bet365

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders will travel south to San Jose on Wednesday in a matchup that could feel like a standoff. The Sounders have found scoring options all over their lineup, but on the road in San Jose, there is a strong possibility that they fall victim to San Jose’s game plan that will focus on 1v1 moments for Cristian Espinoza.

San Jose’s success with their game plan resulted in a 1-1 draw at LAFC last weekend, and following a similar game plan against a similarly tired Seattle Sounders squad should result in a cagey, low scoring match. The Dimers model has the Under at a 55% probability, and it’s an enticing bet.