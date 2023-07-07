MLS Matchday 24: Best Parlay Picks 

Once again our betting partner, Dimers.com , has provided their best parlay, consisting of picks from this weekend's games for those of you looking to get in on the action. We’ll start the parlay in Charlotte as they take on the juggernaut that has been FC Cincinnati, then we’ll head over to Chicago to see the Fire host a hungry Nashville SC, before finishing the night as Colorado and FC Dallas pits two struggling offenses against two strong defenses.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati , July 8th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: Cincinnati money line (+210) odds via Bet365

Charlotte FC is hosting FC Cincinnati this weekend in a match that may go against the home side. Charlotte have been struggling to find results, winless in the last six matches. They need to turn their season around if they are to stay in the playoff picture, but a lack of consistent goal scoring has been an issue.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s scorers have been flying, Lucho Acosta has scored nine times this season while picking up four assists, helped along by Dominique Badji scoring twice last weekend.

It isn’t always easy winning away from home but Charlotte’s lack of danger in the final third won’t be helped by Cincinnati’s defensive record. That’s why the Dimers model gives FC Cincinnati a 34% chance to pick up three points; a nice value leg for bettors based upon our projections.

Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC, July 8th, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 2: Nashville Moneyline (+200) odds via Bet365

The second leg of the parlay heads to Chicago as the Fire welcome Nashville to town. Chicago will have to hope that last week’s defeat at the hands of Orlando wasn’t a return to their losing ways, but Nashville’s solidity won’t make things easy.

Nashville had run into a purple patch themselves but returned to the winner’s list last weekend as Randall Leal seems to have given Nashville a secondary scoring option behind Hany Mukhtar. Nashville has too many weapons for Chicago’s less than convincing back line.

The Dimers model gives Nashville a 38% chance of winning this match outright, making this a very clear option.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas, July 10th, 9:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Under 2.5 Goals (-135) odds via Bet365

The final leg of the parlay is destined to be short on scoring options.

Colorado has been shockingly inept in front of goal, failing to score in the last four matches and only five goals in their last 10. Now facing Dallas, their scoring record is unlikely to improve against the Toros’ defensive strength.

There are not many goals that find the back of the net at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, and Dallas will be further handicapped by Jesus Ferreira’s absence on national team duty. The Dimers model has this match at a 62% chance of staying under 2.5 goals, a likelihood that will finish the parlay in a strong way.

