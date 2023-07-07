MLS Matchday 24: Best Bets and Predictions 

It's time for Matchday 24, and this weekend brings us several exciting MLS matchups to explore. Once again, we have a lineup of games that the trusted MLS prediction model at our partners Dimers.com has identified as promising opportunities to enhance your weekend with some best bet winners.

CF Montréal vs Atlanta United

Montreal will host Atlanta United this weekend and it’s a good opportunity to back Montreal’s home form. Losing for only the second time at home this season, Montreal should be hungry to avenge last week’s 0-1 defeat.

Defensively, the club has been strong, only allowing two goals over the past three matches, but they’ve been limp offensively, scoring just twice in their own right over the same span.

Despite their inability to take advantage recently, they should have a chance to upend Atlanta this weekend. United has failed to find consistent form away from home this season, losing 4-0 to the New York Red Bulls in their last attempt.

For those reasons, the Dimers model gives Montreal a 44.9% chance of winning this matchup, and the money line makes this a great opportunity.

CF Montreal money line (+135) via BetMGM

Toronto FC vs St. Louis CITY SC

Toronto FC hosts a resurgent St. Louis City SC at the worst time. The club has struggled immensely this season and now are on the verge of playing without DP Lorenzo Insigne this weekend. Toronto are winless in their last seven, including losing their last four by a combined 10-1. Ouch.

St. Louis City are in a much stronger position, somewhat rested and sitting comfortably on top of the Western Conference standings. Road matches haven’t been smooth sailing all year, but the club won 2-0 in San Jose before beating Colorado by the same scoreline last weekend.

Dueling fates in this one sees St. Louis with a 40.7% chance of beating the money line according to the Dimers model, making this a nice plus money play that the prediction model thinks is worth taking.

Bet: St. Louis money line (+160) via BetMGM

LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union

After a July 4 beatdown of their arch rivals LAFC in front of a record MLS crowd at the Rose Bowl, we expect the LA Galaxy to thud back down to earth this weekend.

Philadelphia can move into third place in the Eastern Conference with a win, and the slightly more rested Union squad should have some success against a tired Galaxy midfield.

The Galaxy haven’t been great at Dignity Health Sports Park this season either, leaving plenty of reasons for the Dimers model to prefer the Union in this matchup, giving them a 44.7% chance of taking all three points.