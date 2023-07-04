MLS Matchday 23: Best Parlay Picks 

The team at Dimers.com kicks off a special 4th of July MLS Matchday and they have some fantastic options for your parlay. Once again, our gaming content provider, Dimers, has provided their best parlay from the midweek games for those of you looking to get in on the action. We’ll start this special holiday parlay in Orlando as the home team continues to solidify their place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, before heading down to Dallas as they host D.C. United, and finally heading over to goal starved Colorado to finish off the night.

The 🐐 is coming. Millions of MLS fans all over the world welcome you, Leo. Follow along for more. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NLzkatvwrC

Orlando City vs Toronto FC, July 4th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: Orlando City money line (-140) odds via BetMGM

Orlando City are coming off a dominant home display against the Chicago Fire this past weekend. The strength of their play contrasted with the abysmal run of form from their opponents Toronto FC.

Toronto picked up two points in the months of June, scoring three goals over the entire month. Toronto have been especially bad on the road, failing to win a single road match this season, and being outscored 7-17 through 10 matches this season.

The odds in this match reflect how strong Orlando City looks on paper ahead of this match, but even as -140 favorites, the Dimers model has their probability at 59%, a high probability that still outpaces the odds.

FC Dallas vs. D.C. United, July 4th, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 2: FC Dallas money line (+125) odds via BetMGM

The second leg of the parlay heads to Texas as FC Dallas hosts DC United in what should be a fascinating match. DC United is hanging on to the final Eastern Conference Playoff spot but they will have their hands full after losing 2-0 in Nashville over the weekend.

FC Dallas should be able to put them into a similar spot, especially after they held LAFC scoreless to start this mini home stand.

Dallas will still be missing Jesus Ferreira as he continues on National Team duty but they’ve found goals through 21 year old Bernard Kamungo and the midfield play of Alan Velasco and Sam Junqua.

The Dimers model sees a Dallas victory as a 49% probability, and at +125, it should see the parlay on strong footing as the final leg approaches.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, July 4th, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Under 2.5 (-110) odds via BetMGM

Two squads that have had issues finding the back of the net will face off for the final leg of the parlay. Colorado is coming off a 2-0 loss in St. Louis where they simply lacked the firepower to answer St. Louis’ early goals. Colorado is on an impressive goalless streak, making it four matches in a row without scoring a goal.

It’s hard to see where the Rapids goals would come from at this point. Neither Cabral nor Barrios have done the job lately and 18 year old striker Darren Yapi has, understandably, failed to find his scoring touch.

Meanwhile, the Timbers aren’t in too much of a better position, only scoring four goals in six matches since the start of June. Defensively, they’ve been worse off than Colorado but it is hard to anticipate where the goals may come from in this match as the Rapids have still been tougher to score against than you would anticipate against the last place team in the Western Conference.

