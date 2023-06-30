MLS Matchday 22: Best Bets and Predictions

Matchday 22 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this weekend’s edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that features quite a few matchups that the Dimers.com MLS prediction model has singled out as strong plays to make your weekend successful.

Soccer doesn't stop this summer. 🥵 All the hype. All the stars. Watch every match live, all summer long. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/mhH58sVvoZ

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

The Columbus Crew have been such an interesting team this season. Wilfried Nancy’s squad has been through their ups and downs but their current run of form has them playing some very exciting soccer.

The Crew have four wins and one draw in their last five matches and have also been very good at home this season.

On the other hand, the Red Bulls have been much more of a mixed bag this season. The club has been stronger under interim manager Troy Lesesne, including a 4-0 win at home vs Atlanta last weekend.

The Dimers model has given some respect to the Red Bulls but we still have the Crew’s probability at 52.9%, an edge that should be taken advantage of this weekend.

Columbus money line (+100) odds via BETMGM

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC

Inter Miami are the talk of the league right now but this weekend’s matchup against Austin FC offers an interesting interlude as Tata Martino was announced as the club’s new manager ahead of the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and the roster overhaul that will take place at the club this summer.

For now though, Miami is in a rough spot, last place in the Eastern Conference with a mountain of teams to climb over if they are to reach the playoffs this season. Tata Martino might not have much time to inject his DNA into the club ahead of Austin coming to town, but they’ll be hoping to end their five match losing streak in MLS play.

Miami could potentially look to what Austin FC have done this season in turning their prospects around. Austin’s slow start to the season is a thing of the past as they now sit, somewhat comfortably, in a Western Conference playoff position.

Our model still loves Miami’s chances in this one, giving them. 42.7% chance of taking all three points in spite of Austin’s turnaround. Austin has only picked up seven points in eight opportunities on the road this season, and the West has not fared well against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

Bet: Miami money line (+150) via BetMGM

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy

San Jose are coming off their first loss at home this season after being outplayed by St. Louis CITY last weekend. There will be revenge on the line in a matchup that doesn’t need much to set off fireworks. San Jose have been great defensively lately, allowing seven goals in ten matches this season, a defensive solidity that will need to stay strong in the absence of Cade Crowell as he remains with the national team.

The Galaxy will travel to San Jose in rough shape, decimated by injuries and bad play, they need a win to keep themselves from falling deeper into the trenches of non-playoff soccer.

For those reasons, our model sees this as a strong opportunity for San Jose at 50.2% and the odds make this a very good bet to finish off your weekend.