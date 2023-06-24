MLS Matchday 21: Best Parlay Picks

Another weekend of MLS action is upon us and we have some fantastic options for your parlay. Once again, our gaming content partner, Dimers.com , has provided their best parlay of the weekend’s games for those of you looking to get in on the action. We’ll kick off the parlay in DC as Cincinnati comes to town before heading to New Jersey with the Red Bulls, and finishing with the Charlotte-Montréal matchup.

D.C. United vs FC Cincinnati, June 24th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: Cincinnati money line (+220) odds via FanDuel

Starting off the parlay we’ll head to D.C. as they host the first place FC Cincinnati.

The odds on this match are interesting as the oddsmakers seem to have faith in D.C. United as they will be the more rested of the two clubs, with D.C. not playing in the midweek slate of matches.

However, Cincinnati are the stronger team in every facet here, even as it becomes increasingly hard to win away from home in MLS. Cincinnati have been plenty successful on the road this season, having the second best road record in the league.

Pat Noonan’s Cincinnati squad will feel confident heading into D.C. as his club hasn’t lost since April 15th in St. Louis and they boast both a top five attack and defensive record. Our Dimers model has Cincinnati winning at 35.1% among all outcomes and should start your parlay on the right foot.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta FC, June 24th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 2: Under 2.5 (-112) odds via FanDuel

As Atlanta travels to New Jersey to take on the Red Bulls, they’ll be hoping to add to NYRB’s season-long frustration. Atlanta has proven that they are a contender in the Eastern Conference while the Red Bulls still sit three points out of the final playoff spots.

Our model is expecting this match to be low scoring, staying under 2.5 goals 54.4% of the time. It’s expected that Atlanta’s stingy defense will hold against the Red Bull’s lackluster offensive production, along with the Red Bulls defense being deceptively capable given their record.

The parlay should be in good shape as we head into the final leg.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal, June 24th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Over 2.5 goals (-120) odds via FanDuel

The final leg of the parlay will be an up and down affair as Charlotte play host to Montréal. Neither club are strangers to goals as both clubs see more than 2.5 goals per game on average.

Goals will be on order as both clubs rank near the bottom of the league in goals conceded, heading into a matchup where both clubs will feel as if they need to walk away with three points.

Those stats play into the Dimers model’s predictions as it is giving Over 2.5 goals a 58.1% chance, a really strong prediction to end the parlay.

MLS Matchday 21 Parlay

