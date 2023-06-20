MLS Matchday 20: Best Parlay Picks 

Midweek MLS action is upon us with some choice matchups once again this week. Our betting partner, Dimers.com , has provided their best parlay of the week from Wednesday’s games for those of you looking to get in on the action.

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC (7:30 PM ET)

Leg 1: Cincinnati money line (-140) odds via BetMGM

Starting off the parlay is a match that should be relatively straightforward.

Cincinnati has a commanding lead atop the Eastern Conference, while Toronto is still trying to find the form that could vault them into the playoff picture. It’s easy to see why the Dimers.com model is so confident in Cincinnati's ability to win at home, and another victory for Pat Noonan’s men will just make their hold on the Eastern Conference that much stronger.

This is a good spot to start the midweek parlay as Cincinnati have only lost one time this season and have yet to drop points at home.

Montréal CF vs Nashville SC (7:30 PM ET)

Leg 2: Nashville money line (+175) odds via BetMGM

This week, Montréal is set to host a surging Nashville SC team, who are riding high after a hard-fought victory against St. Louis CITY SC on their home turf.

Nashville's success can be attributed to the exceptional performances of their defending MVP, Hany Mukhtar, and their strong defense that has allowed more than one goal in a match only twice this season.

Montréal will have their work cut out for them as they face a team determined to narrow the gap between them and Cincinnati at the top of the Eastern Conference. However, it's worth noting that the Canadians have been phenomenal in their home games this season.

Their sole loss at home dates back to April when they faced D.C. United. Nonetheless, dethroning Nashville won't be an easy feat, especially considering Nashville's impressive performance on the road throughout the season.

The Dimers model really likes Nashville in this one, and it should have the parlay on strong footing heading into the final leg.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Real Salt Lake (8:30 PM ET)

Leg 3: St. Louis money line (-105) odds via BetMGM

St. Louis comes into this match feeling a bit uneasy, while their home form has been fantastic this season, their loss in Nashville last weekend comes on the heels of losing both DPs, João Klauss and Eduard Löwen, for another 4-6 weeks.

However, St. Louis will feel confident after beating RSL 0-4 in Utah earlier this season, and they’ll be hungry in front of the spectacular environment at CITYPARK.

If St. Louis is to complete the parlay, it will likely be through the MLS leading play of Goalkeeper Roman Bürki, and the goal scoring efforts of Nico Gioacchini who has four goals in his past six matches.

