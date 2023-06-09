MLS Matchday 18: Best Parlay Picks

After an eventful week in the world of MLS with news that Lionel Messi is about to join the ranks, another full slate of action gets underway this weekend. The Dimers.com team is here to guide you through the card with their best parlay from Matchday 18.

Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM ET (Saturday)

Leg 1: Orlando City money line (-110)

Orlando City are in great form as they welcome the Colorado Rapids to Exploria Stadium, having picked up results in their last five matches.

Orlando should be able to handle a Rapids club that has lost six of their last seven, with their only result being last week’s 0-0 draw in Colorado.

The Dimers.com model loves Orlando City in this one, even though the odds don’t quite reflect how strong the matchup favors the home club.

Facundo Torres has been Orlando’s main driver in recent weeks, coming off a two-goal performance in last week’s win over New York Red Bulls. They have been strong out wide, with Ivan Angelo also contributing in New York with a goal and an assist.

Orlando will certainly be wanting to make a splash after their southern neighbors may have secured Lionel Messi ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC 8:30 PM ET (Saturday)

Leg 2: LAFC money line (+140)

LAFC will be hungry for a win in Houston this weekend; they tied at home vs. Atlanta during the week, and have lost three of their last four across all competitions. It’s hard to ever be too down on this LAFC club as they fought hard throughout the CONCACAF Champions League, despite losing 3-1 over the two-legged final last week.

Despite their 0-0 draw in Atlanta this past Wednesday, Steven Cherundolo was able to rest key players, like Carlos Vela and Giorgio Chiellini.

Meanwhile, Houston are coming off of back-to-back blowout losses on the road, before returning home to beat Chicago in their US Open Cup Quarterfinal matchup.

It’s a Houston Dynamo club that has shown weakness when teams try to stretch them out vertically, a gameplan that LAFC can definitely execute. The plus money odds on LAFC here look too tasty to refuse.

St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy 1:00 PM ET (Sunday)

Leg 3: St. Louis money line (+100)

St. Louis City SC is attempting to make it four straight home wins as they host the LA Galaxy on Sunday. St. Louis has been flying through this home stand, outscoring their opponents 10-1, and benefiting from the stellar environment at CityPark.

St. Louis may have struggled to find the back of the net in their Wednesday restart on the road in Dallas, but that display was not the status quo that they established in their previous three-match home stand. St. Louis has been flying high thanks to the form of midfielders Eduard Löwen and Njabulo Blom, and buoyed by Roman Bürki’s 78.1% save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy are coming off a midweek loss to Real Salt Lake, a match that also saw their star striker, Chicharito, come off with an ACL injury. There is a reason that Los Angeles is last in the West right now and it’s hard to imagine that they have the depth to replace the striker’s output.

St. Louis should extend their home streak to four in a row, a win that our model gives a 10% edge.

MLS Matchday 18 Parlay

Leg 1: Orlando City money line (-100)

Leg 2: LAFC money line (+140)