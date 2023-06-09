MLS Matchday 18: Best Bets and Predictions

Matchday 18 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this weekend’s edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that features quite a few matchups that our Dimers.com MLS prediction model has singled out as plays that you should be making.

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City is finally starting to turn their season around, and it is thanks in large part to their form at Children’s Mercy Park. SKC has won three in a row at CMP, looking more dangerous than they have all year up until this point.

SKC’s slight turnaround coincides with the returns of Alan Pulido Gadi Kinda, but the club is still recovering from their early season injury bug.

Meanwhile, Austin enters this game feeling more pessimistic.

Austin had high expectations this season, but find themselves in eighth place and losers of three out of their last four games.

Sebastian Driussi has yet to fully recover from his groin injury, and his absence has been the main catalyst for the Verde's dip in form.

SKC should be riding their recent home momentum into this one, and Dimers.com backs up our confidence in this matchup with a 52% chance of victory.

Sporting Kansas City money line (+100) odds via BetMGM

CF Montréal vs. Minnesota United

After a hard three match road trip, Montreal will be making a much needed return home to Stade Saputo this weekend.

Despite their loss to Vancouver in the Canadian Championship last Wednesday, Montreal will be hopeful that they can return to winning ways. Their home form has been formidable this season, winning their last six games in friendly confines without conceding a single goal.

But Montreal will have to be at the top of their game as they welcome the Western Conference’s best road squad.

Minnesota have been able to rack up points away from home in a way that no other Western Conference team has been able to so far this season, however, United have hit a wall, scoring just a goal per game over their last ten matches.

The Dimers model favors Montreal heavily, and it’s on the heels of just how inept the Loons have been in converting scoring opportunities.

Bet: Montréal Moneyline (+120) BetMGM

St. Louis City SC vs. LA Galaxy

St. Louis City SC will be flying high if they can make it four straight at home on Sunday. St. Louis will want to close out this (interrupted) homestand by building on their strong goal differential that has seen City outscoring their opponents 10-1 over their last three home matches, benefiting from the stellar environment at CityPark. A midweek blip against Dallas on the road this past Wednesday should be just that: a blip.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy are coming off a catastrophic midweek loss to Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup. A match that also saw their star striker, Chicharito, come off with an ACL injury. There is a reason that Los Angeles is last in the West right now, and it’s hard to imagine that they have the depth to replace the striker’s output.

St. Louis should extend their home streak to four in a row, a win that the Dimers.com prediction model gives the largest chance of hitting this week, with a 60% win probability.