MLS Matchday 17: Best Parlay Picks

Here is the Dimers.com best parlay for MLS Matchday 17 on Saturday, June 3rd. The first game we're focusing on features the Philadelphia Union as they host CF Montréal at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Following that, league leaders FC Cincinnati will host Chicago, also at 7:30 PM ET. Lastly, we have St. Louis CITY SC trying to make it three straight at home as they host Houston at 8:30 PM ET. Our prediction model loves these games, it’s bound to be an exciting Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montréal (7:30 PM EDT)

Leg 1: Philadelphia money line (-190) odds via BetMGM

The Union have been on an absolute heater since they dropped out of the CONCACAF Champions League vs. LAFC. They have racked up 5 wins and 1 draw since that loss, outscoring their opponents 10-2 in that time.

The Union have been fueled by the stellar play of their backline, along with Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza thriving up top. It’s no wonder why the Dimers model loves this matchup, the Union are well on their way to challenging atop the Eastern Conference.

Montréal, on the other hand, has been harder to read.

2-2-1 in their last 5 matches, Montréal hasn’t really found their winning identity, despite turning things around from their abysmal start to the season.

It’s a team that can leak goals against a squad that can score in bunches, that is why the Union should win this match fairly comfortably.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire (7:30 PM EDT)

Leg 2: FC Cincinnati money line (-150) odds via BetMGM

FC Cincinnati are your MLS Supporter Shield leaders, but the oddsmakers haven’t completely bought into Pat Noonan’s club. There is a reason for it, Cincinnati have had to find ways to sneak out wins, but their ability to find results in those moments has been critical.

That’s why our model loves them in this matchup.

Cincinnati returns home to TQL Stadium where they are a perfect 8-0-0, against a Chicago squad that has only managed 1 win and 2 draws in their 7 road matches this season.

Chicago has been dreadful away from home this season, and have allowed 10 goals against in their last 5 away matches.

Cincinnati should be winning this one comfortably, even if derbies can lend to unpredictable moments.

St. Louis City SC vs Houston Dynamo (8:30 PM EDT)

Leg 3: St. Louis money line (-120) odds via BetMGM

St. Louis CITY SC is attempting to make it 3 straight home wins as they host Houston on Saturday. St. Louis has been flying through this home stand, outscoring their opponents 7-1, and benefiting from the stellar environment at CITYPARK.

Oddsmakers are yet to be sold on St. Louis, but given their form and danger going forward, our model has them as fairly heavy favorites over the Dynamo. St. Louis has finally found headway without their star striker João Klauss, thanks to the rapidly developing partnership between Indiana Vassilev and Eduard Löwen.

Meanwhile, Houston has yet to win away from home, and is fresh off a 6-2 loss in Vancouver on Wednesday. Ben Olsen’s men have yet to tap into ‘Benny-ball’ away from the friendly confines of Shell Energy Stadium.

St. Louis should win comfortably.

MLS Parlay for Matchday 17

