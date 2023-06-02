MLS Matchday 17: Best Bets and Predictions 

Matchday 17 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this weekend's edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that features quite a few matchups that our Dimers.com model has singled out as must-bets.

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Austin FC will hope that a win this weekend could help fuel their move up the Western Conference table as they host a vulnerable Real Salt Lake. Our model has Austin as the favorite at home despite the +110 money line.

Looking deeper into the matchup, Austin is 2-1-2 in their last at Q2 Stadium, but have won two straight MLS matchups in front of their home crowd. Both, their 2-1 win over Minnesota, and their 1-0 win over Toronto, paint the picture of a team that is becoming more defensively sound.

RSL travels to Austin on a bit of good form themselves, but away from home it hasn’t been easy for Paulo Mastroeni’s club.

RSL have been outscored 7-12 away from home, and will need to battle against momentum if they are to upend Austin.

Sebastian Driussi only played 29 minutes in Austin’s midweek win over Minnesota, and that should be quite a boon for the home club.

Bet: Austin money line (+110) via BetMGM

St. Louis City SC vs. Houston Dynamo

St. Louis City SC is attempting to make it 3 straight home wins as they host Houston on Saturday. St. Louis has been flying through this home stand, outscoring their opponents 7-1, and benefiting from the stellar environment at CITYPARK.

Oddsmakers are yet to be sold on St. Louis, but given their form and danger going forward, our model has them as fairly heavy favorites over the Dynamo. St. Louis has finally found headway without their star striker João Klauss, thanks to the rapidly developing partnership between Indiana Vassilev and Eduard Löwen.

Meanwhile, Houston has yet to win away from home, and is fresh off a 6-2 loss in Vancouver on Wednesday. Ben Olsen’s men have yet to tap into ‘Benny-ball’ away from the friendly confines of Shell Energy Stadium.

St. Louis leads the league in vertical passing, and Houston are susceptible… St. Louis should win comfortably.

St. Louis money line (-120) odds via BetMGM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City

The Dimers model loves Vancouver in this one as they host a resurgent Sporting Kansas City. Vancouver is an entirely different club at home and away, coming off a 6-2 win over Houston on Wednesday, after a 3-1 loss in St. Louis last weekend.

Meanwhile, SKC has found some form recently, winning two straight at home, but their away form has yet to catch up. SKC have 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 losses in their last 5 away from Kansas City, and have lost their last two matches against the Whitecaps.

Vancouver can take advantage of SKC’s play by once again funneling play through Julian Gressel. Gressel has 3 assists in his last 2 matches, and should be salivating looking at SKC’s defensive metrics this season.

BC Place has not been kind to visitors this season, and this match should be no different.