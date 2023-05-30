MLS Matchday 16: Best Parlay Picks

Here is the Dimers.com parlay for MLS Matchday 16 on Wednesday, May 31st. The first game we're focusing on features NYCFC as they host the league leaders, FC Cincinnati at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Following that, FC Dallas will face Sporting Kansas City at 8:30 PM ET. Lastly, we have a showdown between the Houston Dynamo and the Vancouver Whitecaps at 10:30 PM ET. With these three fixtures on the horizon we have the perfect recipe for a Wednesday night parlay.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati (7:30 PM EDT)

Leg 1: FC Cincinnati money line (+250) odds via DraftKings

FC Cincinnati is the best team in MLS by a wide margin. Their only loss of the season occurred at a raucous St. Louis, and they are 4-0-1 in their last five MLS matches. Fueled by the play of Alvaro Borrael, Luciano Acosta and Obinna Nwobodo, Pat Noonan’s squad have been flying high.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have a NYCFC club that has drastically underperformed expectations. Losing 3-1 at home to the Philadelphia Union this past weekend, and making them winless in six straight matches across all competitions.

There isn’t much to see from NYCFC lately that would point to them finding a result against the hottest team in the league. Richie Ladezma has looked strong since his return to the league but they still appear to be missing pieces.

Cincinnati is coming off a 1-0 road victory in Colorado this past week, and while it wasn’t a perfect performance, there was nothing that would lead you to believe that they should struggle in New York.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas (8:30 PM EDT)

Leg 2: Tie (+240) odds via DraftKings

Sporting Kansas City are finally starting to find some form in recent weeks. Their 4-1 win over Portland at Children’s Mercy Park this past weekend may hint at a club returning to form. Preseason expectations around SKC were high but there are still plenty of questions around this roster, even if the goals have started to pour in for a few of their scoring options.

SKC have now won their last 2 at home while only conceding one goal,, it could be tempting to bet Sporting outright. It is still far from a perfect team though, and with Dallas coming to town, it should be hard for them to find the back of the net.

Dallas is a staunch defensive squad, only three of their first 14 matches have been decided by more than one goal, and they average only one goal against.

That defensive record is even better away from home, across seven away matches, Dallas averages 0.85 goals for and one goal against. They have the talent to dictate the run of play against Sporting Kansas City, and if SKC are able to find the back of the net, Jesus Ferreira should be able to answer the call.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo (10:30 PM EDT)

Leg 3: Vancouver money line (-135) odds via WynnBET

Vancouver had a rough weekend in St. Louis, a return to BC Place on Wednesday will be more than welcome for the club as they aim to solidify their current playoff position. BC Place means friendly confines for a group of players that kept a clean sheet against Seattle’s potent offense last time out. The Whitecaps are defensively sound at home, playing in more of a 3-4-2-1 and only allowing five goals against in their seven games this season.

The Whitecaps were able to rest some key players despite the frustrating 3-1 loss this weekend. Brian White, Deiber Caicedo, and Andrés Cubas were all late game additions while usual starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka had the night off. Important for Takaoka as he has been dominant at BC Place, recording 5 clean sheets at home across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Houston will be aiming to break up their current form away from home. The Dynamo have yet to win on the road this season, and despite two strong wins at home last week, they have massively struggled to convert chances into goals away from Shell Energy Stadium.

Vancouver will have some work to do to beat the Houston backline, but given their recent home form, the Whitecaps should find themselves back in the win column.

MLS Matchday 16 Parlay

Leg 1: FC Cincinnati money line (+250) odds via DraftKings

Leg 2: Sporting Kansas City/Dallas Tie (+240) odds via DraftKings

Leg 3: Vancouver money line (-135) odds via DraftKings