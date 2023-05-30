MLS Matchday 16: Best Bets and Predictions 

Matchday 16 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this midweek edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that should see some defensively sound battles as Dallas travels to Sporting Kansas City and Houston heads to Vancouver. Meanwhile, CF Montréal find themselves featured as heavy underdogs in a very winnable game vs D.C. United. It’s set to be a great slate of MLS matchups and our sports betting partner, Dimers.com , has us covered with all the best picks.

Vancouver vs. Houston

Vancouver will be more than happy to return to BC Place on Wednesday after Saturday’s loss in St. Louis. Friendly confines for a team that should still feel confident after beating Seattle 2-0 at home last time out. The Whitecaps have been stingy at home, only allowing five goals against in their seven games this season.

The Whitecaps were able to rest some key players in their 3-1 loss in St. Louis this weekend, including starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka. Takaoka has been dominant at BC Place, recording five clean sheets in the building across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Houston will be hoping that the Whitecaps will feel some fatigue heading into their 9th game in the month of May. The Dynamo have yet to win on the road this season, only averaging 0.66 goals per game away from home. Even then, the Dynamo haven’t conceded more than one goal in a game since their 2-1 loss to San Jose all of the way back on April 1.

Bet: Under 2.5 (+106) FanDuel

D.C. United vs. CF Montréal

CF Montréal are heavy underdogs with the sportsbooks as they look to solidify their recent run of form. As they head to Segra Field on Wednesday, Montreal is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games after only allowing seven goals to their opponents during their charge up the table.

Defensively, Montreal has been much better than the team that lost 10-0 across three matches to start April. The defensive solidity has empowered 21-year-old Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to six clean sheets across all competitions in his last nine appearances.

Meanwhile, DC United is coming off a tough loss to Toronto last weekend. A 2-1 loss that sees them fall to 1-2-2 in their last five MLS matchups. D.C. manager Wayne Rooney was particularly upset with their performance saying, "I wish I had 11 [subs to make], I had to keep the two [others] in case of injuries. But the first half was nowhere near the standards that we've set ourselves.”

With the club starting to wobble, the money line on Montreal is too good to pass over.

Bet: Montreal money line (+400) Bet365

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Sporting Kansas City are finally starting to find some form as the calendar flips to summer. Their 4-1 win over Portland at Children’s Mercy Park was only their second home win in 2023, a 2-3-1 record that would maybe have you second guessing their defensive record.

SKC have appeared to turn a corner though, winning their last two at home while only conceding once. It is still far from a perfect team though, and with Dallas coming to town, it should be hard for them to find the back of the net.

Dallas is a staunch defensive squad, especially away from home where they typically shut down play.

Across seven away matches, Dallas averages 0.85 goals for and one goal against, and have the talent to dictate the run of play against Sporting Kansas City. With neither team being particularly potent in front of the goals, this match is bound to be a tight low scoring affair.