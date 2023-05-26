MLS Matchday 15: Best Parlay Picks

Here are Dimers.com 's best parlay bets for MLS Matchday 15 on Saturday, May 27th. The first game we're focusing on features CF Montréal taking on Inter Miami CF at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Following that, St. Louis City SC will face the Vancouver Whitecaps at 8:30 PM ET. Lastly, we have a showdown between Nashville SC and the Columbus Crew, also at 8:30 PM ET. With these three fixtures on the horizon we have the perfect recipe for a Saturday night parlay.

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF, Saturday, May 27, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: CF Montréal money line (-118) odds via Bet365

CF Montréal and Inter Miami face off in a pivotal matchup at Saputo Stadium, marking the first leg of our three-leg parlay. CF Montréal has shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back from a dreadful start to the season and gradually climbing towards a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Both teams currently find themselves deadlocked in the standings with 15 points each, setting the stage for a thrilling battle.

Inter Miami enters this encounter aiming to halt their two-game losing streak in MLS play. However, their task won't be easy, considering their lackluster performances on the road. With just one victory in six away matches, the odds seem stacked against them here, too. Furthermore, Inter Miami's goal-scoring struggles are a cause for concern, as they have only managed to find the back of the net three times in that span.

CF Montréal, much like Inter Miami, has displayed a Jekyll and Hyde persona throughout the season, performing distinctly differently at home compared to their away matches. Fortunately for Montréal, this crucial encounter takes place on their home turf, where they have excelled. Impressively, CF Montréal has emerged victorious in four out of five matches played at Saputo Stadium. Furthermore, their defensive prowess is also evident, having conceded a mere three goals at home.

CF Montréal holds the aces in terms of recent form, home field advantage, and defensive solidity. As the teams prepare to clash, all eyes will be on CF Montréal to leverage these factors and secure the W to kick-start our parlay.

St. Louis City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, May 28, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals (-143) odds via Bet365

Next up we have St. Louis City playing host to the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first-ever showdown. Expect a goal-laden encounter at CITYPARK between two clubs known for their attacking prowess.

The hosts, St. Louis City, have been a force to be reckoned with in the goal-scoring department, averaging an impressive 2.2 goals per match. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Whitecaps have held their own, averaging 1.4 goals per match, ranking 12th overall in MLS. In 11 out of the Caps' 13 matches this season, they have managed to find the back of the net, showcasing their offensive capabilities. With the Whitecaps having created the highest number of significant chances in MLS, tallying 26 in total, there's a strong likelihood of them making their mark on the scoresheet.

St. Louis City's matches have been nothing short of entertaining, with their attacking prowess and quality on full display. In seven home matches, the expansion side has scored three or more goals on five occasions, illustrating their ability to light it up on the scoresheet. Notably, an impressive 75% of St. Louis City's MLS clashes have resulted in over 2.5 goals, indicating a penchant for high-scoring encounters. Dimers.com also shares the sentiment, favoring the over in this match with a probability of 54%.

With both teams boasting an attacking mindset and a track record of finding the back of the net, this looks like an easy cash for bettors.

Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew, Sunday, May 28, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Nashville moneyline (-110) odds via Bet365

Our third and final leg sees Nashville SC host the Columbus Crew at GEODIS Park. With a comfortable seven-point lead over Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings, the hosts enter this encounter as heavy favorites.

Notably, the Crew currently rank as the 19th-best road club in MLS. Their defensive record away from home raises significant concerns, having conceded a total of 11 goals in six matches on the road.

Nashville SC has established themselves as a formidable force on their home turf this season, boasting the second-best home record in the league. They have accumulated an impressive 17 points from eight matches played at GEODIS Park. With an average of 1.63 goals scored per match in front of their passionate fans, Nashville's attacking prowess is evident. Equally noteworthy is their solid defensive performance at home, where they have conceded a mere 0.5 goals per match. According to Dimers.com, Nashville is favored to win this match, with a 52% probability of securing the victory.

Expect an intense and closely contested battle as Nashville SC and the Columbus Crew square off. Nashville's strong home record and balanced performances on both ends of the pitch make them a tough opponent. Meanwhile, the Crew will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities and find a way to overcome the challenges posed by their opponents' home advantage.

Matchday 15 MLS Parlay

Leg 1: CF Montréal money line (-118)

Leg 2: St. Louis City SC vs Whitecaps o2.5 goals (-143)

Leg 3: Nashville money line (-110)