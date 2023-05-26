MLS Matchday 15: Best Bets and Predictions 

We've got an action-packed Matchday 15 best bets article featuring three exciting matchups. The first game we're looking at is New York City FC and Philadelphia Union. Then, the New England Revolution locks horns with the Chicago Fire. Finally, it's the first ever clash between St. Louis City FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference. It's set to be an awesome weekend of MLS action and our sports betting partner, Dimers.com , has us covered with all the best picks.

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday's match between New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union is set to be an intriguing encounter in Week 15 of the 2023 MLS season. Taking place at Citi Field, NYCFC's secondary home, the Union hold a five-point advantage over their opponents in the Eastern Conference standings.

When it comes to away games, the Philadelphia Union have been fairly consistent, securing seven points from six matches. While their record is the 5th best in the Eastern Conference, they have a modest goal differential of -2 on the road and Dimers.com rates their chances of securing the three points at around 34.7%.

However, it's worth noting that the Union have also scored an average of 1.5 goals per match, while conceding just 1.1, placing them among the top 10 clubs in MLS.

On the other hand, New York City FC faces a disadvantage as they play away from their usual home ground. Recent form has been challenging for NYCFC, with no victories in their last five matches. Additionally, they have struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous 11 outings across all competitions.

BET: Philadelphia Union money line (+250) BetMGM

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire

Next up, it's the New England Revolution who go head-to-head with the Chicago Fire in an enticing Week 15 matchup. The Revolution will play host to their opponents, armed with a commanding nine-point lead over the Fire in the Eastern Conference table.

It's going to be an uphill battle for the Chicago Fire, who currently find themselves languishing second to last in the East. Their struggles on the road are cause for concern, having secured just one victory in five away matches. What's even more worrisome is their leaky defense, conceding a staggering total of 10 goals in those games. Their inability to find any semblance of form away from home could prove to be a significant stumbling block here.

On the other side of the pitch, the New England Revolution enter this match in search of a turnaround, as they remain winless in their last three outings across all competitions. However, the homecoming to Gillette Stadium is a welcome boost for the Revolution. Their dominance at home has been impressive, having secured four wins out of six matches. With an average of 2 goals scored per match and a stingy defensive record of conceding just 0.5, the Revs have proven themselves to be a formidable force when playing with strong home support from their fans. Dimers.com has the Revolution collecting all three points at an encouraging 55%.

BET: New England Revolution money line (-120) BetMGM

St. Louis City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Our final best bet of Week 15 sees St. Louis City SC hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps at CITYPARK. This highly anticipated first-ever meeting between the two teams holds serious significance, with St. Louis SC holding a valuable five-point advantage over their Western Conference rival.

While the Vancouver Whitecaps have shown promise with solid performances at home, their struggles on the road are cause for concern. In six away matches, they have failed to secure a single victory. Further, their attacking prowess all but disappears away from home, averaging just 0.83 goals per match on their travels. Facing a dynamic and high-scoring home side like St. Louis City SC could spell trouble for the visitors.

Dimers.com places St. Louis City SC's win probability at a promising 50.9%. With four wins out of six matches played on their own turf, St. Louis SC has showcased their lethal offensive capabilities by netting an impressive 16 goals. Moreover, their strong defensive performances also deserve recognition, having conceded just five goals at home. It will be a tough task for the Whitecaps to outscore their opponents in this clash.

All signs point towards St. Louis City SC securing a victory. With their dominant home record, potent attacking prowess, and sturdy defense, they will prove too good for the Whitecaps here.