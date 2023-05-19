MLS Matchday 14: Best Bets and Predictions

We've got an action-packed Matchday 14 best bets article featuring three exciting matchups. First, it's a Texas showdown as Houston Dynamo takes on FC Dallas. Then, St. Louis City meets Sporting Kansas City in a Midwest clash. Finally, the Portland Timbers go head-to-head with Minnesota United in the Pacific Northwest. It's set to be an awesome weekend of MLS action and our sports betting partner, Dimers.com , has us covered with all the best picks.

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

Two Texas rivals, FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo, face off at Toyota Stadium for their MLS clash on Saturday night. While previous encounters between these teams have been goal-filled affairs, according to Dimers.com, there is a 56.4% probability that this particular match will actually have fewer than 2.5 goals.

FC Dallas currently ranks 14th in MLS scoring, averaging only 1.4 goals per match. In their last five outings, they have scored just four times. Interestingly, half of FC Dallas' MLS games this season has seen the under 2.5 goals hit.

The Houston Dynamo find themselves in a similar situation. Over their last five matches, they have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just two goals in that time. Ranked 24th, Houston averages just 0.9 goals per game and have failed to score in each of their last two fixtures.

Considering these factors, a bet on under 2.5 goals here seems like the smartest play.

BET: Under 2.5 goals (-114) FanDuel

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City

We have an exciting showdown at CITYPARK when St. Louis City takes on Sporting Kansas City in their first-ever close-proximity derby. In the Western Conference, the home team holds a solid nine-point lead over their opponents.

Sporting Kansas City has had a tough season, but they've shown some signs of improvement lately. They managed to pull off two wins in their last four matches, including a hard-fought draw against LAFC in a seriously challenging environment. However, their scoring record is still pretty disappointing, averaging only 0.7 goals per game, which ranks them 28th in MLS. It's been a struggle for them on the road too, with just one win in eight away games.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, had a blazing start to their debut season but have cooled down recently. They haven't won in their last three matches in any competition, but this game offers a great chance to break their slump. When playing at home, they become a real threat, scoring a whopping 12 goals in just five matches. Defensively, they've been solid too, conceding an average of one goal per game on their turf. According to Dimers.com, St. Louis City has a 52.9% chance of grabbing all three points.

Expect an intense battle as these local rivals go head-to-head. St. Louis City will aim to reignite their early-season form, while Sporting Kansas City will be determined to upset the home side and secure a much-needed victory.

BET: St. Louis City moneyline (+100) BetMGM

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United

Get ready for the MLS nightcap as the Portland Timbers take on Minnesota United at the lively Providence Park, bringing Matchweek 14 to a close. This clash is crucial, with only one point separating these two teams in the Western Conference standings.

Surprisingly, Minnesota United has shown some strength when playing away from home. The Loons have managed to gather nine points from seven road fixtures. However, they may face a challenge when it comes to outscoring their opponents, as they are currently struggling to find their offensive groove, averaging just 0.9 goals per game.

Historically, the Timbers haven't had an easy time against Minnesota, winning only four out of their 13 previous encounters. Nevertheless, playing at home gives Portland a significant advantage in this matchup. The Timbers tend to unleash their full potential on their home turf, finding the back of the net 11 times in six games. Additionally, their defense has proven resilient, only conceding a total of six goals against all opposing clubs. With a 55.3% probability of securing the win, according to Dimers.com, it's hard to disagree that this is a favorable matchup for the home team.

Anticipate an exciting contest as the Timbers look to leverage their home advantage against Minnesota United.