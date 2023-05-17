MLS Matchday 13: Best Bets and Predictions

The midweek MLS fixtures are back with 13 games across the slate on Wednesday night to help cure some hump day boredom. Our MLS Best Bets team at Dimers.com have found some value plays to help make it a profitable night of betting, too.

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United

The rampaging Philadelphia Union, unbeaten in their last four games, host D.C. United at Subaru Park in a game that promises to be a close one, with just two points separating the teams on the table.

The Union rolls into this encounter off the back of a huge 2-1 come-from-behind win in Colorado last weekend while United could only come away with a 1-1 draw against Nashville for the second successive game without maximum points.

Despite D.C. United’s recent blips, their 2023 campaign overall is off to a decent start, sitting in a playoff spot with the bright spot for this side being their away form, with the third-best away record in the Eastern Conference. That said, they will be in for a challenge traveling to Philly, a place where they haven’t secured three points in their last 10 visits.

The Union are heavy favorites and deservedly so. This is a side that crushed DCU last year, winning both fixtures with a 13-0 aggregate. Philadelphia has a 68% win probability, according to the Dimers.com predictive analytics model and it’s hard to argue with that. All signs point to the Union collecting a victory Wednesday night.

BET: Philadelphia Union moneyline (-150) BetMGM

Columbus Crew vs. L.A. Galaxy

Lower.com Field will be the location for a battle between two teams whose styles could not be more contrasting this season. The Crew have emerged as one of the most attacking teams in the MLS in 2023, averaging 1.9 goals scored per match, while the Galaxy are ranked 23rd overall with just 0.9 goals per game.

L.A. is coming off a huge rivalry victory last weekend, but the bad news for them now is they have to go on the road. If their struggles in front of goal were not already a concern, having to back up a big game this past weekend with a cross-country trip to meet Columbus will make things tough. On top of the travel, the Galaxy have performed awfully on the road in recent memory, failing to register a goal in their last four away fixtures and without a win in their past six road games.

The Crew are finding the back of the net with ease so far, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Home sweet home has treated Columbus well, racking up 16 in six matches. Their defense has held its own, too, and deserves a lot of credit. At home, this side has only conceded six goals. Hosting a low-scoring side and with the Crew's win probability set by Dimers.com at 57.9%, Columbus should take care of business.

BET: Columbus Crew moneyline (-115) BetMGM

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake are off to a slow start to start the campaign by their own standards, currently sitting in 11th position in the Western Conference table. RSL’s problems on the pitch are vast, averaging less than a goal scored per match, while defensively they are leaking goals at a heavy rate at an average of close to two per game. That is a bad recipe for taking on a side that’s ranked top 10 in MLS for scoring this season.

Real have already lost half of their six home matches played this campaign, making the Timbers a live underdog worth betting on in this spot. These two sides recently met in US Open Cup play with Portland losing at home but the opportunity is there for the Timbers to exact some revenge against a team that is yet to really hit their straps.

BET: Portland Timbers moneyline (+290) BetMGM