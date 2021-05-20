MLS launches special NFTs, art battle around marquee Week 6 matches

Major League Soccer is teaming up with Secret Walls and Bitski to offer street art-inspired Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for the Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy (3:30 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes) and Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) matches this weekend.
This new initiative merges together soccer and street art culture, representing MLS’ first step in the NFT space. The league anticipates the creation of several additional NFT products in the future.
SecretWalls NFTs - Friday night
On Friday, top artists from Portland, LA, Seattle and Atlanta will make unique artworks as part of a "SecretWalls Battles" matching the Portland-LA and Seattle-Atlanta games.
- Watch the battle at 6:00 PM ET on bitski.com/MLSxSecretWalls (Fans can also follow along on Clubhouse)
- Portland Timbers artwork by Mighty Short
- LA Galaxy artwork by Aaron Kai
- Seattle Sounders by Kyler Martz
- Atlanta United by Paper Frank
- Bidding starts at Friday, May 21 at 7:00 PM ET. NFT ownership of the art pieces will go to the highest bidder.
Matchup poster NFTs during games
Fans can start their MLS NFT collection by purchasing a limited-edition matchup poster NFT during the Portland-LA and Seattle-Atlanta matches. There's an unlimited supply of posters during the 90 minutes of action. Once the match ends, the posters are no longer available for purchase. Visit bitski.com/MLSxSecretWalls to purchase
PORTLAND vs LA:
- Poster created by Mighty Short (POR) and Aaron Kai (LA)
- Available May 22 at 3:30 pm ET until final whistle.
SEATTLE vs ATLANTA:
- Poster created by Kyler Martz (SEA) and Paper Frank (ATL)
- Available May 23 at 4:30 pm ET until final whistle.
Purchase using credit cards or cryptocurrency
Fans may view the NFTs using Bitski and may purchase using credit cards or Etherueum. Learn more at bitski.com.
Carbon offset
MLS is working with Aerial.is to ensure the carbon emissions from the transactions and any environmental impact is completely offset. A portion of the proceeds will be used to offset carbon emissions, making the NFTs completely carbon neutral.