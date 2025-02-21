MLS is Back! What to watch for in Matchday 1's biggest games

Though Columbus are the ones to tag it with a snappy term, a similar ritual will unfold at 14 other stadia across the league this weekend. Here's a quick swing through the most intriguing fixtures and plotlines that await in Matchday 1.

Yes, we’re shamelessly (but respectfully!) borrowing the beautiful, time-honored concept coined by Columbus Crew fans to celebrate their MLS home opener: ‘Crewsmas,’ a family reunion and de facto local holiday for the Ohio capital’s vibrant soccer community, the latest edition of which unfolds at Lower.com Field on Saturday night with a visit from ex-boss Gregg Berhalter and Chicago Fire FC .

Leo Messi’s team always draws plenty of eyeballs globally, and Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup campaign adds a few extra layers. Literally.

Hopefully the Supporters’ Shield holders will have thawed out from their midweek jaunt to icy Kansas City. The Herons survived subzero temperatures – it was one of the coldest games involving any MLS team ever – to bank a 1-0 first-leg win over Sporting Kansas City via a moment of magic from, well, you-know-who, which puts Miami in the driver’s seat for advancement to the CCC Round of 16.

That game got postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday to sidestep a winter storm, which in turn led to Saturday’s home opener at Chase Stadium being pushed back from 2:30 to 7:30 pm ET to give the hosts a bit more recovery time. We expect Javier Mascherano & Co. to be cautious with their lineup, likely rotating some starters to stay fresh for Tuesday’s CCC second leg. Then again, Messi loves to play and went the distance on Wednesday, repudiating chatter about his supposed discomfort with the arctic Midwest conditions.

Anything less than a full 90 from the GOAT would represent an opportunity for NYCFC to exploit how their opponents are fighting on two fronts. Problem is, the Cityzens are presently in a phase of flux, with new head coach Pascal Jansen presiding over a list of preseason injuries to Thiago Martins, Tayvon Gray and others, and the reportedly imminent departure of linchpin playmaker Santiago Rodríguez to Brazil’s Botafogo for what’s said to be a massive transfer fee.