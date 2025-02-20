MLS is Back: 10 homegrowns with breakout potential in 2025

Here are the next MLS-developed talents who are set to generate transfer buzz, dominate headlines, and turn heads throughout the 2025 season.

He holds a German passport via his mother and was on Borussia Dortmund’s radar even earlier. Despite the hot pursuit of Europe’s biggest clubs, the wunderkind elected to stay in Philly, signing a historic homegrown contract – the biggest-ever in MLS – with the Union last year. He soon broke Freddy Adu’s 20-year-old record for youngest player in league history when he debuted in a July 2024 win over New England .

He’s still too young to have a driver’s license; thankfully his older brother Quinn , an excellent Union player in his own right, can give him a lift to training. But with his lightning-quick feet, creative flair and relentless engine, Cavan ’s already bordering on a Brazilian-style first-name basis with North American soccer sickos, thanks to the superlative talent that’s made him a hyped prospect since he was 12 or so, rapidly rising through the Union’s academy and shining for US youth national teams.

Sullivan more than held his own in MLS NEXT Pro last year, notching 4g/4a in 1,194 minutes, and now looks primed to carve out a role with the first team in ‘25, perhaps as an attacking spark off the bench. He’ll reportedly move along to mighty Manchester City when he turns 18, so catch this train before it leaves the station.

Like Sullivan, Hall is so far ahead of the curve that his participation in first-team activities before his 16th birthday was circumscribed by state child labor laws. The hard-running, goal-dangerous attacker became the youngest player in Red Bulls history, and MLS’s second-youngest behind Adu, at 15 years, 190 days old when he debuted in September 2023.

When he snatched a last-gasp equalizer at CF Montréal in June, Hall became the club’s youngest-ever scorer, and again the second-youngest in MLS behind Adu. It was the first of several impactful supersub appearances highlighted by two goals, one assist and a foul drawn leading to an opposition red card – just the sort of results that laid the groundwork for RBNY’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification and subsequent Cinderella run to the final.

“If you see the individual development of Julian Hall – he’s 16 years old – it’s unbelievable,” head coach Sandro Schwarz said after his first goal. “He’s a great person, he’s a great guy and he’s always listening [to] what we want to improve with him. What is very good in his skills and it’s good and he has today an important goal. A good feeling for [him] and that he is also the feeling that he’s a very important player for us.

“Not only an academy player who makes a little bit of the next step and plays some minutes. No, he’s in our roster every weekend.”