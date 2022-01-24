MLS-heavy squad named for United States U-20 January training camp

Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley, Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson and Chicago Fire FC forward Brian Gutierrez are among MLS highlights for an upcoming United States U-20 men's national team training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Head coach Mikey Varas has named a 26-player roster that convenes from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2 as preparations continue for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. That tournament serves as qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Philadelphia lead the way with four selections: Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Brandan Craig and Quinn Sullivan. The roster also features homegrown alums, like Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls) and Dante Sealy (FC Dallas). Sealy is currently on loan at Dutch club Jong PSV, while Clark is at German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003 are eligible for the 2023 U-20 World Cup cycle. The roster features 13 players born in 2003, 10 born in 2004 and three born in 2005.

The full roster can be found below.

United States U-20 national team roster for training camp

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Antonio Carrera - FC Dallas
  • KyMani Dade - LA Galaxy
  • Anthony Ramos - Real SC

DEFENDERS (8)

  • Noah Allen - Inter Miami CF
  • Brandan Craig - Philadelphia Union
  • Mauricio Cuevas - Club Brugge
  • Marcus Ferkranus - LA Galaxy
  • Michael Halliday - Orlando City SC
  • Kobi Henry - Orange County SC
  • Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
  • Thomas Williams - Orlando City SC

MIDFIELDERS (9)

  • Paxten Aaronson - Philadelphia Union
  • Javier Casas Jr. - Chicago Fire FC
  • Caden Clark - RB Leipzig
  • Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls
  • Kristian Fletcher - Unattached
  • Diego Luna - El Paso Locomotive
  • Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
  • Jayvin Van Deventer - Sporting Kansas City
  • Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC

FORWARDS (6)

  • Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
  • Patrick Bohui - Vejle Boldklub
  • Brian Gutierrez - Chicago Fire FC
  • Malick Sanogo - 1. FC Union Berlin
  • Dante Sealy - PSV Eindhoven
  • Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
