MLS-heavy squad named for United States U-20 January training camp

Head coach Mikey Varas has named a 26-player roster that convenes from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2 as preparations continue for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. That tournament serves as qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Philadelphia lead the way with four selections: Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Brandan Craig and Quinn Sullivan. The roster also features homegrown alums, like Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls) and Dante Sealy (FC Dallas). Sealy is currently on loan at Dutch club Jong PSV, while Clark is at German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003 are eligible for the 2023 U-20 World Cup cycle. The roster features 13 players born in 2003, 10 born in 2004 and three born in 2005.