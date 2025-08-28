Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami: Leagues Cup 2025 Final is set

Seattle Sounders FC will host Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 final on Sunday, August 31.
- WHEN: Sunday, August 31 | 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- WHERE: Lumen Field
It's an all-MLS Leagues Cup final for a third straight year. Additionally, MLS teams will secure all three 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berths afforded to the tournament's top three finishers.
- Phase One: 9 points, 3W-0L-0D, +9 GD
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Pachuca, PK win
- Semifinals: 2-0 win at LA Galaxy
It's hard to argue there's been a better team in Leagues Cup this year than the Sounders, who booked their spot in the final via a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored a goal in each half for Seattle, who secured a second consecutive knockout round clean sheet despite Nouhou's 83rd-minute sending off.
The lone MLS or LIGA MX team to secure maximum points from Phase One, the Sounders booked their spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and now eye their first Leagues Cup title.
- Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL
- Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Orlando City
Lionel Messi provided more Leagues Cup magic, scoring twice in the final 13 minutes to lead Inter Miami to a stunning come-from-behind win over Florida Derby rival Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium.
Back from a hamstring injury, Messi first leveled from the penalty spot and then scored a golazo on a give-and-go with Jordi Alba for what proved to be the winner two minutes from full time.
Telasco Segovia put the match away with a terrific goal of his own in second-half stoppage time to book the Herons spot in a second Leagues Cup final.
Leagues Cup's final Concacaf Champions Cup berth will be awarded to the winner of the Third-Place Match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City.
- WHEN: Sunday, August 31 | 5 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Complex