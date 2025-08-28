Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami: Leagues Cup 2025 Final is set

It's an all-MLS Leagues Cup final for a third straight year. Additionally, MLS teams will secure all three 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berths afforded to the tournament's top three finishers.

It's hard to argue there's been a better team in Leagues Cup this year than the Sounders, who booked their spot in the final via a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored a goal in each half for Seattle, who secured a second consecutive knockout round clean sheet despite Nouhou's 83rd-minute sending off.