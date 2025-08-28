Lionel Messi heroics: Inter Miami get Leagues Cup revenge on Orlando City

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When it comes to Leagues Cup , Florida is pink. Lionel Messi made sure of that.

"We had to win this game at home," homegrown defender Ian Fray told reporters post-match. "They beat us here 3-0 before , and we just lost 4-1 . So we had to win."

Even more satisfying: the Herons did it in the Florida Derby, exacting revenge on an in-state rival that dominated the MLS regular-season series with two lopsided victories by a combined 7-1 scoreline.

The legendary No. 10 had a heroic return from injury Wednesday night at Chase Stadium, scoring a late brace as Inter Miami CF rallied for a dramatic 3-1 semifinal win over Orlando City .

"The opponent, it’s a difficult opponent that had beaten us twice this season."

"I wanted to play," Messi said in a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass. "Ever since I came back against the Galaxy, I felt discomfort there and didn’t feel comfortable. I prepared myself to play this game because I knew how important it was.

And carry them he did, despite lingering effects of a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Herons’ previous two games.

As has often been the case, Miami leaned on Messi to carry them through a must-win game.

Iconic performance

By Messi's own admission, it took him time to get back into rhythm against a hard-nosed Orlando side that relied on physicality to impose their game – to the point of defender David Brekalo seeing a red card for a second bookable offense.

"Honestly, in the first half, I felt a little scared," Messi said. "But in the second half, I loosened up a bit."

Specifically, the Argentine icon canceled out Marco Pašalić’s opener on the stroke of halftime with a 77th-minute penalty – after Brekalo pulled down Tadeo Allende – that leveled the score.

Eleven minutes later, he combined for a lovely give-and-go with fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba before firing past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Substitute Telasco Segovia added a stunning goal of his own in second-half stoppage time, but Messi once again did the heaviest lifting for Miami – even at less than full capacity.

"I don’t know if he was at 100 percent, coming off an injury after being inactive for a bit," midfielder Sergio Busquets said of his former Barça teammate. "But look at what he’s done."

Added Fray: "He’s been doing this for so long. It’s super impressive that he’s still doing it at this age. It’s incredible."

For assistant manager Javier Morales, who replaced suspended manager Javier Mascherano on the sidelines, the 38-year-old again showed why he’s in a class of his own.

"With Leo, words come up short," Morales said. "A player who practically didn’t train – he trained two days, three days – today he played 90 minutes the way he did: creating situations, scoring goals. There’s nothing more to say. Everyone knows what he is.