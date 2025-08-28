Lionel Messi masterclass sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Messi bagged a second-half brace on his return from injury, and Telasco Segovia iced the match in stoppage time to ensure the 2023 Leagues Cup champions will visit Seattle Sounders FC for the Aug. 31 final. The result also guaranteed the Herons' place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Messi pulled Miami level in the 77th minute from the penalty spot, beating Pedro Gallese after the Lions were reduced to 10 men when David Brekalo was shown a second yellow card for pulling down Tadeo Allende.

Miami went ahead in the 88th minute when Messi combined with fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba inside the 18-yard box before slotting past Gallese. Adding to the euphoria, Segovia completed a give-and-go with Luis Suárez (91') to provide some breathing room.

Orlando's opener came in first-half stoppage time, as Marco Pašalić smashed home from inside the 18-yard box. But the visitors couldn't hold on, and will now look to secure a CCC spot when visiting LA Galaxy in the Third-Place Match on Aug. 31.

Goals