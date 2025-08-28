Lionel Messi masterclass sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami CF have punched their ticket to the Leagues Cup 2025 final after Lionel Messi powered a second-half comeback and 3-1 victory over Florida Derby rival Orlando City in Wednesday's semifinal at Chase Stadium.
Messi bagged a second-half brace on his return from injury, and Telasco Segovia iced the match in stoppage time to ensure the 2023 Leagues Cup champions will visit Seattle Sounders FC for the Aug. 31 final. The result also guaranteed the Herons' place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Messi pulled Miami level in the 77th minute from the penalty spot, beating Pedro Gallese after the Lions were reduced to 10 men when David Brekalo was shown a second yellow card for pulling down Tadeo Allende.
Miami went ahead in the 88th minute when Messi combined with fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba inside the 18-yard box before slotting past Gallese. Adding to the euphoria, Segovia completed a give-and-go with Luis Suárez (91') to provide some breathing room.
Orlando's opener came in first-half stoppage time, as Marco Pašalić smashed home from inside the 18-yard box. But the visitors couldn't hold on, and will now look to secure a CCC spot when visiting LA Galaxy in the Third-Place Match on Aug. 31.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Two seasons ago, Inter Miami won Leagues Cup in dream-like fashion after Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets ignited this star-studded era. Now, they're one victory away from again being crowned champions of the MLS vs. LIGA MX tournament. Meanwhile, it's heartbreak for Orlando after they dominated the regular-season series against their Florida Derby rival (7-1 combined score).
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Messi to Alba back to Messi… goal. With penalty kicks looming and the game tied 1-1, that vintage sequence vaulted Miami into the Leagues Cup final.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Two goals to leave your club 90 minutes away from another title? Just GOAT things.
Next Up
- MIA: Sunday, Aug. 31 at Seattle Sounders FC | 8 pm ET (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) | Leagues Cup Final
- ORL: Sunday, Aug. 31 at LA Galaxy | 5 pm ET (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) | Leagues Cup Third-Place Match