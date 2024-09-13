Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 26 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Fantasy_Round26_Alba
Schuyler Redpath

Several key players return from international duty ahead of a big Round 26 of MLS Fantasy. A full 14-game slate features some juicy games to target for fantasy points – including a couple of heavy hitters in the Hell is Real derby and El Tráfico. With just five weeks left in the fantasy season, let’s get locked in on the top plays and values to help your team make some moves down the stretch.

Goalkeepers

Yohei Takaoka has kept back-to-back clean sheets, and up next he faces a San Jose Earthquakes side that he already shut out back in Round 3. With the Whitecaps close to clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, they’re heavy favorites to pick up all three points at home against the worst team in the league.

Keeperoo advice: With Takoaka playing in one of the last matches of the night on Saturday, consider having either Pedro Gallese, Brad Guzan, or Drake Callender on your bench for an extra chance at collecting clean sheet points. If your early GK posts a shutout, swap Takaoka for an FC Dallas (BYE) GK and watch your clean sheet points autosub in.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Yohei Takaoka

VAN

vs. SJ

$6.3

2. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. NE
$7.1
3. Brad Guzan

ATL

vs. NSH

$6.9
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
DC

vs. NYC

$4.0

Defenders

Jordi Alba has a goal, an assist, and a clean sheet across his last three appearances – highlighting the impact the Barcelona legend continues to have. Both Alba and Julian Gressel provide a big attacking spark as defender-eligible fantasy players, combining for five goals and 20 assists across the 2024 campaign. Expect both to be involved at home against Philadelphia as Inter Miami inch closer to the Supporters’ Shield.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. PHI
 $11.2
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NSH
$8.5
3. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. SKC
$10.7
4. Ranko Veselinovic 
VAN
vs. SJ

$8.5

5. Julian Gressel 
MIA
vs. PHI
$8.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Rafael Santos

ORL

vs. NSH
$4.3
2. Alvas Powell
CIN

vs. CLB

$4.0

Midfielders

Ryan Gauld has earned double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three starts, and he’s in a good position to do it again versus a San Jose side that have conceded a league-high 63 goals this season. With the Whitecaps jockeying for playoff positioning – and San Jose on the brink of elimination – look for the “Scottish Messi” to have multiple chances to impact the scoresheet.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Gauld
VAN

vs. SJ

$13.7
2. Riqui Puig
LA

vs. LAFC

$15.6
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN

vs. CLB

$16.0
4. Evander
POR
at COL
$17.2

5. Mateusz Bogusz

LAFC
at LA
$13.8
6. Albert Rusnák
SEA

vs. SKC

$13.5
7. Marco Reus
LA

vs. LAFC

$10.8
8. Marcel Hartel 

STL

vs. MIN
$10.8
9. Djordje Mihailovic
COL

vs. POR

$13.3
10. Facundo Torres 
ORL

vs. NE

$9.9
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Ali Ahmed

VAN
vs. SJ
$6.1
2. Derrick Etienne Jr.
TOR
vs. ATX
$6.1

3. Cristian Roldan

SEA
vs. SKC
$6.8

Forwards

Cucho Hernández returns from international duty, and the stage is set for the Crew’s leading scorer to be a difference-maker in the next chapter of the Hell is Real derby on Saturday. Injuries and suspensions have decimated FC Cincinnati’s defensive unit, and with Columbus looking to bounce back from last week’s dismal loss to Seattle, we can expect Cucho to be firing on all cylinders.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at CIN
$13.6
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at LA
$16.6

3. Luis Suárez

MIA

vs. PHI
$13.8
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. LAFC
$14.7
5. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. NYC
$12.3
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Paul Rothrock

SEA

vs. SKC

$4.2
2. Jonathan Lewis 
COL
vs. POR
$5.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Ryan Gauld

VAN

vs. SJ

$13.7

2. Riqui Puig

LA
vs. LAFC
$15.6
3. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at CIN
$13.6

MLS Pick’em Round 26

Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!

Pick’em advice:

  • Pick 1: Will there be over 2.5 goals? Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

No – Houston have been a defensive juggernaut of late, conceding once over their last three games and shutting out a high-octane LAFC attack in consecutive matches. With RSL's star striker Chicho Arango nursing a hamstring injury, I could see the Dynamo grinding out another defense-driven result here.

  • Pick 3: Will both teams score? Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

Yes – The Rapids have scored in six straight games – with the last three finishing in a 3-2 scoreline. The Timbers have scored in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions – setting up a potential barnburner at DSG Park on Saturday night.

Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

