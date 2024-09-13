MLS Fantasy Round 26 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Several key players return from international duty ahead of a big Round 26 of MLS Fantasy. A full 14-game slate features some juicy games to target for fantasy points – including a couple of heavy hitters in the Hell is Real derby and El Tráfico. With just five weeks left in the fantasy season, let’s get locked in on the top plays and values to help your team make some moves down the stretch.
Goalkeepers
Yohei Takaoka has kept back-to-back clean sheets, and up next he faces a San Jose Earthquakes side that he already shut out back in Round 3. With the Whitecaps close to clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, they’re heavy favorites to pick up all three points at home against the worst team in the league.
Keeperoo advice: With Takoaka playing in one of the last matches of the night on Saturday, consider having either Pedro Gallese, Brad Guzan, or Drake Callender on your bench for an extra chance at collecting clean sheet points. If your early GK posts a shutout, swap Takaoka for an FC Dallas (BYE) GK and watch your clean sheet points autosub in.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. SJ
$6.3
2. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. NE
$7.1
3. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. NSH
$6.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
DC
vs. NYC
$4.0
Defenders
Jordi Alba has a goal, an assist, and a clean sheet across his last three appearances – highlighting the impact the Barcelona legend continues to have. Both Alba and Julian Gressel provide a big attacking spark as defender-eligible fantasy players, combining for five goals and 20 assists across the 2024 campaign. Expect both to be involved at home against Philadelphia as Inter Miami inch closer to the Supporters’ Shield.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. PHI
$11.2
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NSH
$8.5
3. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. SKC
$10.7
4. Ranko Veselinovic
VAN
vs. SJ
$8.5
5. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. PHI
$8.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Rafael Santos
ORL
vs. NSH
$4.3
2. Alvas Powell
CIN
vs. CLB
$4.0
Midfielders
Ryan Gauld has earned double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three starts, and he’s in a good position to do it again versus a San Jose side that have conceded a league-high 63 goals this season. With the Whitecaps jockeying for playoff positioning – and San Jose on the brink of elimination – look for the “Scottish Messi” to have multiple chances to impact the scoresheet.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. SJ
$13.7
2. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. LAFC
$15.6
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. CLB
$16.0
4. Evander
POR
at COL
$17.2
5. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at LA
$13.8
6. Albert Rusnák
SEA
vs. SKC
$13.5
7. Marco Reus
LA
vs. LAFC
$10.8
8. Marcel Hartel
STL
vs. MIN
$10.8
9. Djordje Mihailovic
COL
vs. POR
$13.3
10. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. NE
$9.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ali Ahmed
VAN
vs. SJ
$6.1
2. Derrick Etienne Jr.
TOR
vs. ATX
$6.1
3. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. SKC
$6.8
Forwards
Cucho Hernández returns from international duty, and the stage is set for the Crew’s leading scorer to be a difference-maker in the next chapter of the Hell is Real derby on Saturday. Injuries and suspensions have decimated FC Cincinnati’s defensive unit, and with Columbus looking to bounce back from last week’s dismal loss to Seattle, we can expect Cucho to be firing on all cylinders.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at CIN
$13.6
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at LA
$16.6
3. Luis Suárez
MIA
vs. PHI
$13.8
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. LAFC
$14.7
5. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. NYC
$12.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Paul Rothrock
SEA
vs. SKC
$4.2
2. Jonathan Lewis
COL
vs. POR
$5.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. SJ
$13.7
2. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. LAFC
$15.6
3. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at CIN
$13.6
MLS Pick’em Round 26
Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!
Pick’em advice:
- Pick 1: Will there be over 2.5 goals? Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake
No – Houston have been a defensive juggernaut of late, conceding once over their last three games and shutting out a high-octane LAFC attack in consecutive matches. With RSL's star striker Chicho Arango nursing a hamstring injury, I could see the Dynamo grinding out another defense-driven result here.
- Pick 3: Will both teams score? Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers