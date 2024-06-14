MLS Fantasy Round 17 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

Kristijan Kahlina and Charlotte FC kept an eye-popping five clean sheets in the month of May. They’ve come back down to earth after conceding five goals across their last two road matches, but they’re back home in Round 17 where they haven’t conceded a goal in nearly 400 consecutive minutes.

Keeperoo klaxon! With Charlotte playing on the early slate Saturday, I plan on firing up the “Keeperoo” to have two swings at collecting clean sheet points. To execute, I’ll have Kahlina on my bench and an inactive Portland GK in my starting XI. If Charlotte keep the shutout - we do nothing and watch the points autosub in. If Kahlina concedes - I’ll plan to pivot to either Zack Steffen (COL) or John McCarthy (LA), who also have favorable home matchups in the late slate.