MLS Fantasy Round 15 Positional Rankings

We have officially arrived at the midway point of the MLS Fantasy season and Round 15 presents another opportunity to double up on points and make some moves on the leaderboards. Remember – players who play twice get credit for their combined score, so let’s jump right back in and look at the top plays and values to help your team put up some big numbers this week!
Teams on a BYE: CLB
Teams NOT on a DGW: CIN, NE, NYC, SEA, SJ, STL
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris and LAFC have reeled off three consecutive clean sheets – including two in a row away from home. Now the Black and Gold return to BMO Stadium for a two-game home stand in Round 15 where they’ll round the weekend off with a matchup against an FC Dallas unit that is winless in six on the road this season.
If you’re pinching pennies, look at Oliver Semmle who presents a budget-friendly option and has also posted back-to-back shutouts for Philadelphia.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hugo Lloris
LAFC
vs. MIN, vs. DAL
$7.2
2. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$6.6
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CLT, vs. ORL
$5.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Oliver Semmle
PHI
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$4.8
Defenders
Kai Wagner has played a part in back-to-back road clean sheets for Philadelphia, and he’s averaged seven fantasy points per game across his last five outings. The Union have a favorable DGW with home fixtures against Toronto FC and CF Montréal, who have both seen their share of struggles on the road.
Worth keeping an eye on is that Wagner’s attacking stats have been on a bit of a downturn over the last two matches, which I’m not overly concerned about heading into Round 15 given the small sample size.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$10.2
2. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$8.3
3. Omar Campos
LAFC
vs. MIN, vs. DAL
$6.1
4. Maya Yoshida
LA
vs. DAL, at CHI
$10.0
5. Aaron Long
LAFC
vs. MIN, vs. DAL
$8.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. CLT, vs. ORL
$5.3
2. Marcelo Weigandt
MIA
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$5.1
Midfielders
Riqui Puig delivered a goal to go along with an impressive six bonus points to earn a spot on the Round 14 Dream Team. The Spaniard continues to be a walking fantasy point machine and with a pair of mouthwatering matchups incoming – lock Puig in for another productive round.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. DAL, at CHI
$14.4
2. Evander
POR
at ATX, vs. HOU
$13.0
3. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$11.4
4. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. MIN, vs. DAL
$10.7
5. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
vs. CLT, vs. ORL
$11.1
6. Amine Bassi
HOU
vs. COL, at POR
$11.1
7. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at SKC, vs. COL
$12.2
8. Andrés Gómez
RSL
at SEA, vs. ATX
$11.3
9. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. CLT, vs. ORL
$11.0
10. Cristian Olivera
LAFC
vs. MIN, vs. DAL
$9.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Fagúndez
LA
vs. DAL, at CHI
$6.8
2. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. VAN, at MIN
$6.9
3. Kellyn Acosta
CHI
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$6.0
Forwards
Is it time to hit the panic button on Messi considering he hasn’t scored or assisted since Round 11? I’m doing quite the opposite and tattooing the Captain’s armband on him after he was rested in Round 14. There aren’t many players that are capable of putting together a 50-point haul over two matches – and you certainly don’t want to be left hanging if it happens. Look for Messi to get back on track in a big way at home against Atlanta United and St. Louis CITY this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$14.5
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. MIN, vs. DAL
$14.4
3. Luis Suárez
MIA
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$13.6
4. Julián Carranza
PHI
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$10.0
5. Cristian Arango
RSL
at SEA, vs. ATX
$14.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Elias Manoel
RBNY
vs. CLT, vs. ORL
$5.7
2. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
MTL
vs. DC, at PHI
$6.4
