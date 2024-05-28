MLS Fantasy Round 15 Positional Rankings

Forwards

Is it time to hit the panic button on Messi considering he hasn’t scored or assisted since Round 11? I’m doing quite the opposite and tattooing the Captain’s armband on him after he was rested in Round 14. There aren’t many players that are capable of putting together a 50-point haul over two matches – and you certainly don’t want to be left hanging if it happens. Look for Messi to get back on track in a big way at home against Atlanta United and St. Louis CITY this week.