MLS Fantasy is Back! What to know about the 2022 edition

To set up your team, head to fantasy.mlssoccer.com and hit the Play Now button to get started.

MLS Fantasy is back for 2022, and with over $10,000 in total prizes, it’s time to get in the game!

New for 2022

Weekly prizes: Win a week, win a jersey!

In addition to the $2,000 grand prize, weekly top scorers win a $150 MLS Store gift card to use on the jersey of their choice or other great gear. Join any time, any week, even mid-season, and you’ll still have a chance to win.

Double Game Weeks are back

This year, players who play twice in a game week will get credit for their combined score instead of the higher of the two scores. Every action counts, making for big swings on the leaderboards during any given game week.

More Stats = Better Lineups