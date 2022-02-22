MLS Fantasy is Back! What to know about the 2022 edition

MLS Fantasy is back for 2022, and with over $10,000 in total prizes, it’s time to get in the game!
To set up your team, head to fantasy.mlssoccer.com and hit the Play Now button to get started.
New for 2022
Weekly prizes: Win a week, win a jersey!
In addition to the $2,000 grand prize, weekly top scorers win a $150 MLS Store gift card to use on the jersey of their choice or other great gear. Join any time, any week, even mid-season, and you’ll still have a chance to win.
Double Game Weeks are back
This year, players who play twice in a game week will get credit for their combined score instead of the higher of the two scores. Every action counts, making for big swings on the leaderboards during any given game week.
More Stats = Better Lineups
New projected scores and a retooled Stats Center give fantasy managers more tools to build a top-notch fantasy team.
More ways to win
More winners than ever before:
With weekly winners, Fantasy Champions League and Top 50 prizes, there have never been more ways to win. Keep an eye out for classic and head-to-head league codes, where additional prizes can be won.
Fantasy Champions League returns!
Finish in the top 50 of any of the four qualifying rounds to be entered into the Fantasy Champions League Final, where the grand prize winner takes home $500!
Expert advice
- Former MLS Fantasy Grand Prize winner Schuyler Redpath has you covered with weekly positional rankings to help fine-tune your team ahead of each game week. The rankings provide an in-depth look at some of the top picks and value plays based on individual matchups each week.
- Follow @MLSFantasy on Twitter for key updates, advice and general fantasy banter. Stay tuned for expert MLS Fantasy Q&As throughout the season with Schuyler Redpath (@DraftKicks), Reid Connelly (@MLSFantasyBoss), and other top players to assist with the lineup building process.
Register to play
Week 1 kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 26. Sign up to play today at fantasy.mlssoccer.com!