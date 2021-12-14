MLS Expansion Draft 101: Everything you need to know

Charlotte FC are firmly in the spotlight, as the upcoming MLS debutants will keep building out their expansion roster via the MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday night.

The offseason is here following New York City FC 's MLS Cup victory over the Portland Timbers , meaning focus now shifts to roster movement that'll occur around the league as clubs prepare for 2022.

As the only expansion side tabbed to begin play in 2022, Charlotte FC are the only club that will be selecting in this year's draft.

The Expansion Draft is one of the primary tools new entrants to the league are afforded to assemble their rosters, giving them an opportunity to select from a list of available players from existing teams.

“I think this year will be the most interesting Expansion Draft in the history of MLS.” - Sporting Director Zoran Krneta https://t.co/ItctwwQiNL

During the draft, Charlotte will be permitted three minutes for each selection with no timeouts. Trades are not permitted during the draft.

The remaining 22 clubs can protect 12 players from selection. You can find the full list of unprotected players Charlotte can pick from here .

It all depends on how Charlotte view the player pool and how it shapes their roster vision, but there are options aplenty among the unprotected players with starting pedigree or reputations as solid depth pieces.

It's not as likely as it would be during years where multiple teams are selecting, but it could still happen. The list seldom includes unprotected players who are big-name stars in their prime, but this year's group includes a lot of names with extensive, proven MLS experience and could be a big help as Charlotte build from scratch.

The list of players eligible for selection in the Expansion Draft is out! Who would you take? https://t.co/fLYflxsNuE pic.twitter.com/VtGLQEuJIz

Will Charlotte find a steal?

Quite possibly. It may not yield the splashiest of names, but there are examples of players acquired through the Expansion Draft who have enjoyed lengthy, productive careers in their new homes.

LAFC midfielder Latif Blessing is one example after joining the Black & Gold via the 2017 Expansion Draft. The Ghanaian midfielder has been one of LAFC's most indispensable players since his arrival from Sporting Kansas City, starting at least 30 games in three of the last four seasons, acting as a key cog during the club's dominant Supporters' Shield-winning campaign of 2019. If any of Charlotte's selections hit like that, they'll be ecstatic.