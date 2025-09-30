MLS elevates Charles Altchek, Ali Curtis to key leadership positions

In his new role, Altchek will lead the League’s Club Performance group, focusing on driving team business performance. The group works closely with club owners, chief business officers, and executives across MLS to identify strategies, share best practices, and implement performance metrics to drive long-term growth and value for the League and its teams. Altchek will also oversee club-related strategic transactions and consider potential markets in the event the League decides to pursue expansion in the future.

Altchek succeeds Chris McGowan, who departed MLS at the end of July to launch a new sports industry advisory firm.

Altchek brings more than a decade of experience at MLS, including his most recent position as President of MLS NEXT Pro. He led the new League’s successful launch in 2022 and led expansion from 21 teams to 29 clubs, with five more joining in the next few years. In addition to his role with MLS NEXT Pro, he has overseen the entire MLS player development pathway, which also includes MLS NEXT, the elite youth development platform for top boys' academies across the U.S. and Canada, and MLS Go, a recreational program designed to introduce young players to the game in local communities.

Altchek has also served as Executive Vice President of Major League Soccer, leading expansion strategy and playing a role in the establishment of nearly a third of the league’s teams. Altchek joined MLS’s Commissioner’s Office in 2014, after previously serving in business development roles with the New York Red Bulls and the MLB's New York Mets. He began his career with Goldman Sachs.

"Charles has played an integral role in the growth of Major League Soccer over the past decade," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.