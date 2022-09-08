Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallani suspended 3 additional games

Cavallini fined/suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini an additional three games and issued him an an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s match against Nashville SC on August 27.

The three-match suspension will be in addition to the automatic one-match suspension for the red card he received during the game. Cavallini served the first of his four-match suspension during the Whitecaps’ match on September 4 against the San Jose Earthquakes. He will also be unavailable for Vancouver’s next three matches on September 10 against the Colorado Rapids, September 14 against the LA Galaxy, and September 17 against Seattle Sounders FC.