Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallani suspended 3 additional games

The MLS Disciplinary has issued an additional suspension and four fines ahead of Week 30 of the 2022 season.
Cavallini fined/suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini an additional three games and issued him an an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s match against Nashville SC on August 27.
The three-match suspension will be in addition to the automatic one-match suspension for the red card he received during the game. Cavallini served the first of his four-match suspension during the Whitecaps’ match on September 4 against the San Jose Earthquakes. He will also be unavailable for Vancouver’s next three matches on September 10 against the Colorado Rapids, September 14 against the LA Galaxy, and September 17 against Seattle Sounders FC.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Djitte fined
Austin FC forward Moussa Djitte has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Austin’s match against Nashville SC on September 3.
Djitte has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Bernardeschi fined
Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi has been found guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 72nd minute of Toronto’s match against CF Montréal on September 4.
Bernardeschi has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Martins fined
New York City FC defender Thiago Martins guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of New York’s match against FC Cincinnati on September 7.
Martins has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.