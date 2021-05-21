Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Orlando City's Nani for two matches

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Orlando City SC star Nani has been issued a two-game suspension and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount for unwanted physical contact with a match official, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in second-half stoppage time of Orlando's 1-0 victory against D.C. United on May 16. 

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter No. 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter No. 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which PRO acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation/embellishment.

The suspension means that Orlando City will be without Nani for their May 22 match against Toronto FC their subsequent bout with the New York Red Bulls on May 29. The Lions are currently 2-0-3 through five matches, leaving them at second on the Eastern Conference table with nine points.

