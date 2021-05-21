MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Orlando City's Nani for two matches

Orlando City SC star Nani has been issued a two-game suspension and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount for unwanted physical contact with a match official, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in second-half stoppage time of Orlando's 1-0 victory against D.C. United on May 16.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter No. 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter No. 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which PRO acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.