Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines two players after Matchday 6

Cesar Araujo ORL

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines following MLS Matchday 6.

Araújo fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder César Araújo guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 39th minute of Orlando’s match against Nashville SC on April 1.

Araújo has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee: ORL-NSH Araujo Simulation-Embellishment

Fragapane fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Minnesota United FC midfielder Franco Fragapane guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 28th minute of Minnesota’s match against St. Louis CITY SC on April 1.

Fragapane has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

The yellow card issued to St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Jared Stroud, as a result of this incident, will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from St. Louis CITY SC’s total will be dismissed.

Disciplinary Committee: STL-MIN Fragapane Simulation-Embellishment

