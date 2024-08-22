MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus

It’s an MLS Cup rematch in the Leagues Cup final after LAFC defeated the Colorado Rapids, 4-0, at BMO Stadium Wednesday night.
LAFC, which also clinched a Concacaf Champions Cup berth with their semifinal victory, will head to Lower.com Field Sunday to meet Columbus Crew, looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat in MLS Cup 2023.
After a disallowed Denis Bouanga goal in the 14th minute due to offside, LAFC struck for a pair of goals in a three-minute span late in the first half to take control of the match.
Mateusz Bogusz got the party started in the 42nd minute after Jesús Murillo forced a turnover in midfield before playing the final pass to the Polish midfielder, who scored from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Kei Kamara doubled the lead just before the halftime break with a first-time finish off a pass from Ryan Hollingshead. Bouanga would get his goal on a quick counter in the 59th minute and Lewis O'Brien scored his first goal for LAFC to close it out in the 75th minute.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC vs. Columbus Crew for a Leagues Cup title. It’s about as good as it gets and should again provide multiple moments of the beautiful game between two teams that have been playing at a high level for a long time. The Rapids will need to shake this defeat off quickly. They take on the Philadelphia Union in the Third-Place Match with a Concacaf Champions Cup berth on the line.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Wondering why LAFC are called the most dangerous transition team in MLS? Bouanga has Exhibit A.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: There’s plenty to choose from, but we’ll give the plaudits to Hollingshead for a pair of assists and helping secure a clean sheet.
Next Up
- LAFC: Sunday, August 25 at Columbus Crew (7:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup Final
- COL: Sunday, August 25 at Philadelphia Union (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup Third-Place Match