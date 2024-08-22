MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus

It’s an MLS Cup rematch in the Leagues Cup final after LAFC defeated the Colorado Rapids , 4-0 , at BMO Stadium Wednesday night.

LAFC, which also clinched a Concacaf Champions Cup berth with their semifinal victory, will head to Lower.com Field Sunday to meet Columbus Crew, looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat in MLS Cup 2023.

After a disallowed Denis Bouanga goal in the 14th minute due to offside, LAFC struck for a pair of goals in a three-minute span late in the first half to take control of the match.

Mateusz Bogusz got the party started in the 42nd minute after Jesús Murillo forced a turnover in midfield before playing the final pass to the Polish midfielder, who scored from the edge of the 18-yard box.