Matchday

MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus

24-LCRecap_LAFC_8
Dylan Butler

It’s an MLS Cup rematch in the Leagues Cup final after LAFC defeated the Colorado Rapids, 4-0, at BMO Stadium Wednesday night.

LAFC, which also clinched a Concacaf Champions Cup berth with their semifinal victory, will head to Lower.com Field Sunday to meet Columbus Crew, looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat in MLS Cup 2023.

After a disallowed Denis Bouanga goal in the 14th minute due to offside, LAFC struck for a pair of goals in a three-minute span late in the first half to take control of the match.

Mateusz Bogusz got the party started in the 42nd minute after Jesús Murillo forced a turnover in midfield before playing the final pass to the Polish midfielder, who scored from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Kei Kamara doubled the lead just before the halftime break with a first-time finish off a pass from Ryan Hollingshead. Bouanga would get his goal on a quick counter in the 59th minute and Lewis O'Brien scored his first goal for LAFC to close it out in the 75th minute.

Goals

  • 42’ - LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz | WATCH
  • 45’ - LAFC - Kei Kamara | WATCH
  • 59' - LAFC - Denis Bouanga | WATCH
  • 75' - LAFC - Lewis O'Brien | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC vs. Columbus Crew for a Leagues Cup title. It’s about as good as it gets and should again provide multiple moments of the beautiful game between two teams that have been playing at a high level for a long time. The Rapids will need to shake this defeat off quickly. They take on the Philadelphia Union in the Third-Place Match with a Concacaf Champions Cup berth on the line.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Wondering why LAFC are called the most dangerous transition team in MLS? Bouanga has Exhibit A.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: There’s plenty to choose from, but we’ll give the plaudits to Hollingshead for a pair of assists and helping secure a clean sheet.

Next Up

  • LAFC: Sunday, August 25 at Columbus Crew (7:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup Final
  • COL: Sunday, August 25 at Philadelphia Union (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup Third-Place Match
Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler
Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Colorado Rapids Leagues Cup

Related Stories

LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"
Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final
Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final
More News
More News
LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"

LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"
Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final
Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final

Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final
MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus

MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus
Columbus Crew rout Philadelphia Union to host Leagues Cup final 

Columbus Crew rout Philadelphia Union to host Leagues Cup final 
Video
Video
Columbus Crew: Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández look unstoppable
5:35
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew: Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández look unstoppable
Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: Who's the favorite in Leagues Cup final?
2:21
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: Who's the favorite in Leagues Cup final?
LAFC: What's fueled their Leagues Cup dominance?
3:52
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

LAFC: What's fueled their Leagues Cup dominance?
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids | August 21, 2024
7:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids | August 21, 2024