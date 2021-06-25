MLS Cup odds: Seattle, New England now red-hot favorites

The Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution are neck-and-neck as MLS Cup favorites, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

Heading into Week 10 of the 2021 MLS season, the Supporters' Shield and Western Conference-leading Sounders are in the lead with +400 odds. But don't count out the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution, who are narrowly in second with +450 odds.

The East has plenty of strength, with Orlando City SC in third (+550) and the Philadelphia Union (+750) in fourth. Orlando, now in their second year under head coach Oscar Pareja, have really leveled up. As for Philly, they're the defending Shield winners and are the last MLS team left standing in this year's Concacaf Champions League.

The top five is rounded out by a three-way tie between the Columbus Crew, LAFC and the LA Galaxy on +800 odds. The Crew are defending MLS Cup champions, while LAFC and LA are El Trafico rivals who always carry plenty of intrigue.