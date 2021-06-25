MLS Cup odds: Seattle, New England now red-hot favorites

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution are neck-and-neck as MLS Cup favorites, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

Heading into Week 10 of the 2021 MLS season, the Supporters' Shield and Western Conference-leading Sounders are in the lead with +400 odds. But don't count out the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution, who are narrowly in second with +450 odds.

The East has plenty of strength, with Orlando City SC in third (+550) and the Philadelphia Union (+750) in fourth. Orlando, now in their second year under head coach Oscar Pareja, have really leveled up. As for Philly, they're the defending Shield winners and are the last MLS team left standing in this year's Concacaf Champions League.

The top five is rounded out by a three-way tie between the Columbus Crew, LAFC and the LA Galaxy on +800 odds. The Crew are defending MLS Cup champions, while LAFC and LA are El Trafico rivals who always carry plenty of intrigue.

Check out the full table below to see where all MLS teams rank, according to BetMGM's figures.

Ranking
Team
Odds
1
Seattle Sounders
400
2
New England Revolution
450
3
Orlando City SC
550
4
Philadelphia Union
750
T-5
Columbus Crew
800
T-5
LAFC
800
T-5
LA Galaxy
800
8
Sporting Kansas City
1200
T-9
Colorado Rapids
1400
T-9
NYCFC
1400
T-11
Nashville SC
2000
T-11
Atlanta United
2000
T-11
Portland Timbers
2000
14
Houston Dynamo FC
2800
T-15
D.C. United
3300
T-15
CF Montréal
3300
17
New York Red Bulls
4000
18
Real Salt Lake
5000
19
Minnesota United FC
6600
T-20
FC Cincinnati
8000
T-20
San Jose Earthquakes
8000
T-20
Inter Miami CF
8000
T-20
Toronto FC
8000
24
Austin FC
10000
25
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
15000
26
FC Dallas
20000
27
Chicago Fire FC
25000
Seattle Sounders FC New England Revolution

