2021 MLS Cup odds: New England, Seattle destined for trophy bout?

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Oddsmakers at BetMGM continue to install the New England Revolution as a favorite to raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, and possibly meet the Seattle Sounders in Dec. 11's title-deciding game.

New England are given +280 odds to lift MLS Cup, while Seattle are handed +450. But they're far from the only contenders.

Also in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City (+550) and the Colorado Rapids (+650) are two front-runners to emerge from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. As for the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC (+1000) and Philadelphia Union (+1000) are also in the hunt.

The full MLS Cup odds from BetMGM are below:

BetMGM 2021 MLS Cup Odds – Week 34
Rank
Team
Odds
1
New England Revolution
+280
2
Seattle Sounders
+450
3
Sporting Kansas City
+550
4
Colorado Rapids
+650
T-5
Nashville SC
+1000
T-5
Philadelphia Union
+1000
T-5
Portland Timbers
+1000
T-8
New York City FC
+1400
T-8
Orlando City SC
+1400
10
LAFC
+1600
T-11
Atlanta United
+1800
T-11
LA Galaxy
+1800
T-13
D.C. United
+2000
T-13
New York Red Bulls
+2000
T-13
Real Salt Lake
+2000
T-13
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+2000
T-17
Minnesota United FC
+2200
T-17
CF Montréal
+2200
19
Columbus Crew
+2800
20
Inter Miami CF
+6600
21
San Jose Earthquakes
+10000
T-22
Houston Dynamo FC
+15000
T-22
Chicago Fire FC
+15000
24
Toronto FC
+20000
25
Austin FC
+30000
26
FC Dallas
+35000
27
FC Cincinnati
+50000
