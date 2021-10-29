2021 MLS Cup odds: New England, Seattle destined for trophy bout?

Oddsmakers at BetMGM continue to install the New England Revolution as a favorite to raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, and possibly meet the Seattle Sounders in Dec. 11's title-deciding game.
New England are given +280 odds to lift MLS Cup, while Seattle are handed +450. But they're far from the only contenders.
Also in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City (+550) and the Colorado Rapids (+650) are two front-runners to emerge from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. As for the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC (+1000) and Philadelphia Union (+1000) are also in the hunt.
The full MLS Cup odds from BetMGM are below:
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1
|
New England Revolution
|
+280
|
2
|
Seattle Sounders
|
+450
|
3
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
+550
|
4
|
Colorado Rapids
|
+650
|
T-5
|
Nashville SC
|
+1000
|
T-5
|
Philadelphia Union
|
+1000
|
T-5
|
Portland Timbers
|
+1000
|
T-8
|
New York City FC
|
+1400
|
T-8
|
Orlando City SC
|
+1400
|
10
|
LAFC
|
+1600
|
T-11
|
Atlanta United
|
+1800
|
T-11
|
LA Galaxy
|
+1800
|
T-13
|
D.C. United
|
+2000
|
T-13
|
New York Red Bulls
|
+2000
|
T-13
|
Real Salt Lake
|
+2000
|
T-13
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
+2000
|
T-17
|
Minnesota United FC
|
+2200
|
T-17
|
CF Montréal
|
+2200
|
19
|
Columbus Crew
|
+2800
|
20
|
Inter Miami CF
|
+6600
|
21
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
+10000
|
T-22
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
+15000
|
T-22
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
+15000
|
24
|
Toronto FC
|
+20000
|
25
|
Austin FC
|
+30000
|
26
|
FC Dallas
|
+35000
|
27
|
FC Cincinnati
|
+50000