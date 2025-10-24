MLS Cup 2025 odds: Who's the favorite to win it all?

Who will win MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6? DraftKings has odds for all 16 teams left in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, followed by Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Newcomers San Diego FC aren't far behind, thanks to their historic, record-breaking expansion season.
Check out the full rundown below.
MLS Cup 2025 futures odds
1. Inter Miami CF +400
2. Philadelphia Union +500
3. Vancouver Whitecaps FC +600
4. San Diego FC +700
5. LAFC +750
6. FC Cincinnati +1000
7. Seattle Sounders FC +1600
T-8. New York City FC +2000
T-8. Columbus Crew +2000
T-10. Charlotte FC +2500
T-10. Nashville SC +2500
T-10. Minnesota United FC +2500
T-13. Chicago Fire FC +5000
T-13. Austin FC +5000
T-13. Portland Timbers +5000
16. FC Dallas +8000
