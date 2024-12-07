MLS Cup notebook: Paintsil’s ‘Blessing,’ Reus update, Schwarz on pressure

CARSON, Calif. – Most readers will know Joseph Paintsil as the LA Galaxy ’s livewire left winger, a Ghana international and pacey goal threat who’s made the Gs 2024 MLS Cup favorites on Saturday (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS) as part of the “Killa Ps” attacking combo alongside Riqui Puig and Gabriel Pec .

In fact, Paintsil released a new track last week, just in time for Saturday’s Cup final against the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park: “Blessing,” which seems to have taken more than a little inspiration from the Galaxy’s excellent season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run.

There’s another side of the Galaxy star, however, one that seems to be connecting with many of his fellow Ghanaians back home. In his spare time he’s quietly been cultivating a musical hobby, cutting lively Afrobeat songs under the name Joe Paintsil that suggest he’s got almost as much dexterity on the mic as he does with the ball at his feet.

“It's been really a big blessing for me, especially me making the good decision to join this fantastic club,” Paintsil told reporters in a wide-ranging, entertaining roundtable at MLS Cup Media Day on Thursday at Dignity Health Sports Park. “When it happened, I never even think twice of it. I just told my agent this is the right move for me, because how I feel within me and how my twin sister also feels, that's always the decision I always take.

“I was feeling good, my twin sister was feeling good, so I think it was the right decision for me to take. So I told my agent that, yeah, I just, we just need to do this, No matter what, how we need to do, we need to do it. And as you can see, I'm really blessed that everything was really going as planned.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Paintsil carries a special bond with his twin sister Josephine, and consults with her on major life choices, like his reported $9 million-plus transfer from Belgium’s Genk to LA last winter.

“I never make my decision without my twin sister, because she really means a lot to me. And sometimes she feels something that, she really doesn't like it. And sometimes she feels really something bad, she always calls me and find out if I'm OK. And whenever she feels something bad, I also feel something that's really off, you know?” he explained.