MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC

Columbus advanced via a Hell is Real matchup for the ages, winning 3-2 in extra time Saturday evening at TQL Stadium over arch-rival Cincy . Second-half substitutes Julian Gressel and Christian Ramirez sparked the comeback, canceling out a 2-0 hole when the latter scored a 115th-minute game-winner.

The Crew, who hired head coach Wilfried Nancy away from CF Montréal nearly a year ago, continue to be led by striker Cucho Hernández. The Colombian international has 4g/2a in the playoffs, and now Columbus are one game away from a third-ever MLS Cup title after winning in both 2008 and 2020.