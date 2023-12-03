Matchday

MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC

23MLS_Cup_Match_CLBvLAFC
MLSsoccer staff

The matchup is set.

Eastern Conference champions Columbus Crew (No. 3) will host Western Conference champions LAFC (No. 3) at Lower.com Field on Dec. 9 for MLS Cup presented by Audi.

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Time: 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
  • Where: Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
  • Watch: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN/RDS

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Atlanta United
  • Conference Semifinal: 2-0 win (extra time) at Orlando City SC
  • Conference Final: 3-2 win (extra time) at FC Cincinnati

Columbus advanced via a Hell is Real matchup for the ages, winning 3-2 in extra time Saturday evening at TQL Stadium over arch-rival Cincy. Second-half substitutes Julian Gressel and Christian Ramirez sparked the comeback, canceling out a 2-0 hole when the latter scored a 115th-minute game-winner.

The Crew, who hired head coach Wilfried Nancy away from CF Montréal nearly a year ago, continue to be led by striker Cucho Hernández. The Colombian international has 4g/2a in the playoffs, and now Columbus are one game away from a third-ever MLS Cup title after winning in both 2008 and 2020.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Conference Semifinal: 1-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC
  • Conference Final: 2-0 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC

LAFC have gone back-to-back as West champions, earning a comfortable 2-0 win over Houston to punch their MLS Cup ticket. While forward Dénis Bouanga was held scoreless for the first time in seven games, he and fellow DP Carlos Vela posed constant threats to the Dynamo's backline.

The Black & Gold, who play their 53rd game across all competitions next weekend, are one match away from becoming the first repeat winners since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy. If that's achieved, they will also book a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Columbus Crew Los Angeles Football Club MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday MLS Cup

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends
Columbus Crew hero: Christian Ramírez dedicates historic winner to newborn
Repeat! LAFC win Western Conference over Houston Dynamo
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Columbus Crew "trust the process" in epic Hell is Real comeback
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew "trust the process" in epic Hell is Real comeback
Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends

Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends
MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC

MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC
Columbus Crew hero: Christian Ramírez dedicates historic winner to newborn

Columbus Crew hero: Christian Ramírez dedicates historic winner to newborn
Repeat! LAFC win Western Conference over Houston Dynamo

Repeat! LAFC win Western Conference over Houston Dynamo
Get your LAFC 2023 Western Conference champions gear

Get your LAFC 2023 Western Conference champions gear
More News
Video
Video
LAFC oust Houston Dynamo | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
6:05

LAFC oust Houston Dynamo | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
WATCH: LAFC lift Western Conference trophy
0:32

WATCH: LAFC lift Western Conference trophy
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | December 2, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | December 2, 2023
Carlos Vela subs out for LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
0:34

Carlos Vela subs out for LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
More Video