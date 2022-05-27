MLS Cup 2022 odds: Orlando City SC mounting charge?

But there's another team right on their heels, with oddsmakers also buying into Orlando City SC's chances at making a deep run in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Lions are fifth in the MLS Cup field before Week 14 (+1600 odds), plus sit third in the Eastern Conference title outlook (+600 odds). They now find themselves third in the Eastern Conference table and seventh in the Supporters' Shield race with 21 points (6W-4L-3D), continuing their progress under manager Oscar Pareja after playoff berths the last two years snapped a five-year stretch of playoff-less soccer since their 2015 introduction as an expansion team.

Orlando's perch comes as two new Designated Players – striker Ercan Kara and winger Facundo Torres – further acclimate to life in purple, while new U22 Initiative midfielder Cesar Araujo has impressed as well. Their only major absence has been center back Antonio Carlos, who's out potentially through August with a hamstring injury.