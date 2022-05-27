MLS Cup 2022 odds: Orlando City SC mounting charge?

The top-tier group in BetMGM's MLS Cup 2022 odds has evolved into a pretty well-established quartet of LAFC, New York City FC, the Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
But there's another team right on their heels, with oddsmakers also buying into Orlando City SC's chances at making a deep run in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Lions are fifth in the MLS Cup field before Week 14 (+1600 odds), plus sit third in the Eastern Conference title outlook (+600 odds). They now find themselves third in the Eastern Conference table and seventh in the Supporters' Shield race with 21 points (6W-4L-3D), continuing their progress under manager Oscar Pareja after playoff berths the last two years snapped a five-year stretch of playoff-less soccer since their 2015 introduction as an expansion team.
Orlando's perch comes as two new Designated Players – striker Ercan Kara and winger Facundo Torres – further acclimate to life in purple, while new U22 Initiative midfielder Cesar Araujo has impressed as well. Their only major absence has been center back Antonio Carlos, who's out potentially through August with a hamstring injury.
The latest odds can be seen below. Remember, +1600 odds means a $100 winning bet on Orlando to win MLS Cup would net $1,600 in profit.
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1. LAFC
|
+500
|
2. New York City FC
|
+700
|
3. Philadelphia Union
|
+900
|
4. Austin FC
|
+1200
|
5. Orlando City SC
|
+1600
|
T6. New England Revolution
|
+1800
|
T6. Seattle Sounders FC
|
+1800
|
T8. FC Dallas
|
+2000
|
T8. Minnesota United FC
|
+2000
|
T8. New York Red Bulls
|
+2000
|
T8. Real Salt Lake
|
+2000
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1. New York City FC
|
+250
|
2. Philadelphia Union
|
+350
|
3. Orlando City SC
|
+600
|
4. New England Revolution
|
+700
|
T5. CF Montréal
|
+800
|
T5. New York Red Bulls
|
+800
xG concerns?
Despite their place in the standings, the Lions have the Eastern Conference's second-worst expected goals difference (xGD) at -6.23, per Opta. With 13 games completed, there may be more reason to believe Pareja's group is outperforming that number for a reason.
There are plenty of recent examples of MLS teams without great xG numbers who make a deep playoff run. Look no further than last year's Western Conference champion Portland Timbers, who hosted MLS Cup despite a -9.13 xGD during the regular season (per Opta) that was good for third-worst in the West in 2021.