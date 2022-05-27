Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Orlando City SC mounting charge?

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

22MLS_BettingOdds-Ercan-Kara

The top-tier group in BetMGM's MLS Cup 2022 odds has evolved into a pretty well-established quartet of LAFC, New York City FC, the Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.

But there's another team right on their heels, with oddsmakers also buying into Orlando City SC's chances at making a deep run in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Lions are fifth in the MLS Cup field before Week 14 (+1600 odds), plus sit third in the Eastern Conference title outlook (+600 odds). They now find themselves third in the Eastern Conference table and seventh in the Supporters' Shield race with 21 points (6W-4L-3D), continuing their progress under manager Oscar Pareja after playoff berths the last two years snapped a five-year stretch of playoff-less soccer since their 2015 introduction as an expansion team.

Orlando's perch comes as two new Designated Players – striker Ercan Kara and winger Facundo Torres – further acclimate to life in purple, while new U22 Initiative midfielder Cesar Araujo has impressed as well. Their only major absence has been center back Antonio Carlos, who's out potentially through August with a hamstring injury.

The latest odds can be seen below. Remember, +1600 odds means a $100 winning bet on Orlando to win MLS Cup would net $1,600 in profit.

2022 MLS Cup futures odds from BetMGM
Team
Odds
1. LAFC
+500
2. New York City FC
+700
3. Philadelphia Union
+900
4. Austin FC
+1200
5. Orlando City SC
+1600
T6. New England Revolution
+1800
T6. Seattle Sounders FC
+1800
T8. FC Dallas
+2000
T8. Minnesota United FC
+2000
T8. New York Red Bulls
+2000
T8. Real Salt Lake
+2000
2022 Eastern Conference futures odds from BetMGM
Team
Odds
1. New York City FC
+250
2. Philadelphia Union
+350
3. Orlando City SC
+600
4. New England Revolution
+700
T5. CF Montréal
+800
T5. New York Red Bulls
+800

xG concerns?

Despite their place in the standings, the Lions have the Eastern Conference's second-worst expected goals difference (xGD) at -6.23, per Opta. With 13 games completed, there may be more reason to believe Pareja's group is outperforming that number for a reason.

There are plenty of recent examples of MLS teams without great xG numbers who make a deep playoff run. Look no further than last year's Western Conference champion Portland Timbers, who hosted MLS Cup despite a -9.13 xGD during the regular season (per Opta) that was good for third-worst in the West in 2021.

Betting odds Orlando City SC

